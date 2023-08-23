(Treynor) -- Treynor football opens the 2023 season in a comfortable spot, and ready to face St. Albert in the season opener.
"We're super excited for the season to finally be here," Treynor head coach Jeff Casey said. "We're ready for our first game. We've had a good offseason, and the guys put in a lot of work in the weight room."
The 2023 season is the second year for the Cardinals in their new offensive system. The Cardinals made some changes last year, straying away from their old-fashioned flexbone offense. There were some growing pains, but the Cardinals posted a 5-4 record and reached the postseason.
"Last year, we put in some new stuff," Casey said. "There's bumps anytime you put in some new stuff. It took us awhile to get comfortable, but the kids wanted to learn and absorbed all those things. We're in a much better place than a year ago."
With a year in the new offensive system, Casey says his team is ahead of schedule this year.
"We go to a team camp every summer," Casey said. "Last year, we had one or two plays in. This year, we had the whole playbook. We're lightyears ahead, and we have a lot of experience coming back. The comfort level helps you play faster and more confident."
The Cardinals do have to replace last year's top quarterback, Kayden Dirks. Dirks threw for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. However, junior Ben Casey did see some time under center last year. Casey's first career starts came when Dirks suffered an injury before Treynor's games with Underwood and Kuemper -- top-five ranked teams.
"It was a tough task to ask of a sophomore kid that hadn't played varsity," Coach Casey said. "But I'm excited and anxious to see where's he at now. He's put in a ton of work and committed himself. It's been fun to watch him grow."
Casey has some experienced skill players around him. Karson Elwood caught 49 balls for 742 yards and eight touchdowns last year, while Jace Tams had 22 snags for 345 yards and three scores.
"There's some guys we can get the ball to on the edge," Casey said. "And I'm encouraged about what the backfield looks like. We've moved some kids around."
Defensively, Treynor returns six of its top eight tacklers. Bradley Stock had 46.5 tackles and 7.0 for loss, while Elwood, Zack Robbins, Aaron Ehmke, Danny Kinsella and Joey Bittner also contributed to the defense.
"We have a lot of kids back," Casey said. "Very tenured group. We ask those kids to play fast and rally to the football. I'm excited to see how those kids have grown. It's a fun group of kids."
Treynor opens the season Friday night against St. Albert. The Falcons are coming off a 2-7 campaign. The 2023 season will be the first for St. Albert under new head coach Donnie Woods.
"With St. Albert, you can always count on two things: the players are going to play their butts off, and they're always well-coached," Casey said. "Playing them in week one is always a big challenge. Coach Woods is a great football coach with an awesome resume. I know he's going to have his kids ready to go. It's going to be a fun game."
Attention to detail is a must for the Cardinals Friday night.
"Do the little things right," Casey said. "We're not doing anything new. We'll just get better at what we do. As long as we do that, we'll be position to have a good night."
Joe Narmi has reports from Treynor/St. Albert Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage begins at 6:15 and continues to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to the full interview with Coach Casey below.