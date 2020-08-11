(Treynor) -- One year removed from a dominant season, the Treynor Cardinals are back at it, albeit in a different look.
The Cardinals started practices for the 2020 season on Monday and have been preparing for the season for quite some time, with camps being held last week.
"I'm really excited," Coach Jeff Casey said. "I know the kids are chomping at the bit. I think we're just really excited to get going."
In a normal season, the Cardinals likely would have been a few weeks deep into preseason festivities, but not this year.
"It's the same deal for everybody. We're just kind of behind the eight-ball a little bit," Casey said. "Usually by now we would have had 7-on-7 all summer and a day camp, but none of that stuff happened."
Like all coaches in the state, Casey and his staff have been forced to work around COVID-19 and the changes it's brought.
"We've had to make some big adjustments," he said. "Just how we structure our entire practice is totally different. Usually we put the kids in a big huddle after practice and break them down, but we can't do that. We just try to keep them separated. We haven't done a lot of group stuff. It's all been individual work so far."
Last season was a year four years in the making for the Cardinals as they posted a 9-0 regular season, made a state quarterfinal and finished the season 10-1 in Casey's fourth year at the helm in Treynor. Many of the key contributors from that team, including 19 of the 22 starting positions from last year's state quarterfinal, have graduated, but the Cardinals are ready to reload, not rebuild.
"I feel like we laid the groundwork quite a while ago," Casey said. "It's kids that have been in the program. They know what is expected. We're doing what we do, we're not starting over. The older kids just pick up and run with it. These kids know firsthand to succeed at this level because they've seen it."
The 2019-20 sports season was a successful year for Treynor boys athletics with football, cross country, basketball and baseball all qualifying for their respective state events. Casey feels those successes can only benefit his team and athletes.
"I'm a huge multi-sport advocate," Casey said. "I want these kids playing as many sports as possible. When you have success like they've had in many sports, it just carries over from season to season."
While the likes of Jake Fisher, Chase Reber, Jack Stogdill, Jack Tiarks and Brock Fox are gone, the Cardinals have many returners who are ready to step in and fill the voids.
Blake Sadr figures to anchor the line on both sides while Sid Schaaf is set to return from a basketball injury. Braden Larsen figures to show his athleticism in some capacity, too.
Casey expects Noah James and Thomas Schwartz to vie for the quarterback position in replacement of Fisher.
"Both of those guys have shown what they can do athletically," Casey said. "I'm excited to use their talent."
Kaden Miller, Evan Smith and Jaxon Schumacher will likely be key contributors for the Cardinals in some capacity, too.
Treynor is slated to open the season August 28th against Clarinda.
"We can't wait," Casey said. "It's going to come fast. We went from 0-to-60 here. We couldn't do anything and all of a sudden here we are, talking about the first game. It's going to hit us real fast."
The complete interview with Coach Casey can be heard below.