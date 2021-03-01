(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls will make their fourth state tournament in five years when they face Dike-New Hartford Wednesday morning on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Cardinals' most recent trip to Des Moines -- their 17th in school history -- comes after a thrilling 40-38 win over Underwood in a Class 2A Regional Final.
"It certainly was a wild one," Coach Joe Chapman said. "You certainly got to give Underwood a lot of credit. They were ready for us."
Treynor trailed the majority of the game and by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter. However, the Cardinals never gave up. Mandy Stogdill's free-throws in the final minute was the difference-maker.
"A lot of things happened our way in the last five minutes," Chapman said. "It was quite the night and quite a win for our girls."
Chapman says his team never was flustered by their deficit.
"We never talked about losing," he said. "We felt like things would eventually go our way. Things came together. They weren't ready to be done."
The Cardinals (20-4) have been led most of the season by the combo of Stogdill and Clara Teigland. However, it was junior Emma Flathers who put the team on her back late Wednesday night. Flathers finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Flathers' double-double is a prime display of the progression she has made throughout the season.
"Credit to her for staying with it," Chapman said about Flathers.
Treynor's red and white colors have been a staple in Des Moines, but they failed to make it last year after winning a state championship in 2019.
They returned a bulk of last year's production, though, and Chapman knew the pieces were there for a return.
"In the back of my mind, I knew we had the pieces," he said. "As the season crept, we just kept getting better. We had some people step up. Last year, we worked through some lumps and the returners this year weren't happy about that. We just preached working on the little things, things came together, and here we are."
The Cardinals open the Class 2A State Tournament on Wednesday morning against Dike-New Hartford.
The Wolverines (23-0) average 60 points per game. Twenty-two of their wins came by 20 points or more.
"If you like size, athleticism, quickness and the ability to shoot, they are a team you want to follow," Chapman said. "They are dangerous. They have a nice variety of talent. You can just tell they have played a lot of basketball."
Despite the daunting task awaiting the Cardinals, who are a 32.37-point underdog according to BCMoore, there is little doubt they will be prepared for the challenge.
"We have three or four keys that we think we can exploit. We will certainly have a game plan ready to go," Chapman said.
Derek Martin will have the call at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Chapman.