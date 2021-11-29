(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls basketball team kicked off the 2021-22 season on the right note last week. Now, they hope to keep the success coming while establishing their identity.
"It was nice to get a win under our belt," said Coach Joe Chapman about his team's recent 47-25 win over Thomas Jefferson. "We played well in the first half. We didn't have the same energy in the second, but we worked on some things in practice and saw the fruits of our labor."
The Yellow Jackets' defensive preparation centered around junior standout Clara Teigland, which presented opportunities for other Treynor shooters, such as Alexa Schwartz (18 points) and Kasey Lang (11 points).
"They threw a junk defense at Teigland," Chapman said. "We welcomed that because we feel we can use that to our favor. We learned a lot about ourselves."
Teigland is likely to draw the attention of many defenses this year after dropping 13.8 points per game while helping guide the Cardinals to the Class 2A State Tournament as a sophomore.
"She's stronger and has more confidence," Chapman said. "One thing I've noticed is her ability to finish. She's finding different ways to finish. The team rallies around her. I look for a big year from Clara."
Aside from Teigland, Chapman expects Schwartz, Lang, Jozie Lewis, Emma Flathers and Ella Tiarks to contribute to a balanced Treynor offense.
"We have some size," he said. "Our post work, post touches and inside game will be pretty solid this year. We had 28 points in the paint against Thomas Jefferson. We also have excellent guards, so we shouldn't have trouble offensively."
Defensively, Chapman says his team's size should play into their favor.
The Cardinals return to action on Monday against Harlan, who was also a state qualifier last year. Treynor has nine games before Christmas break and wants to use that time to learn more about themselves.
"I'd like for us to have an identity solidified," he said. "We know who we are, but we want to get there as fast as possible. We have some goals and metrics we want to achieve. If we can get that solidified, we should be pretty decent."
Check out the full interview with Coach Chapman below.