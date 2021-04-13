(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls soccer team has won their first four games and scored 27 goals in the process, leaving some positives for Coach Shane Jacobsen's squad to build on.
"I think the thing I like the most is our overall chemistry and willingness to work," Jacobsen said.
The chemistry was expected, according to Jacobsen.
"I don't think there were too many unknowns," he said. "I've coached a lot of girls on the varsity team. They are playing well together. I think that's what is helping them click."
The Cardinals opened the season with a 7-3 win over Tri-Center on April 5th. They've since followed with a 7-0 win over Sioux City West, an 8-2 triumph of Van Meter and a 5-0 shutout over Bishop Heelan.
"We've worked a lot on finishing and taking care of the ball," Jacobsen said. "I think that has turned into scoring a lot of goals and having some good games."
Defensively, the Cardinals were not anticipating this stellar of a start.
"We had to relearn defense in a different style," he said. "I really feel like we are starting to get it."
Coach Jacobsen's squad has had some eye-popping performance offensively.
Sophomore Clara Teigland -- a multi-sport athlete for the Cardinals -- has managed 11 goals and six assists.
"We've had some younger players step up," Jacobsen said.
Junior Peyton Scott has muscled her way to six goals.
"Peyton has been a surprise," Jacobsen said. "She is willing to work hard and is very coachable. She's been in the right place so many times and is off to a great start. I'm really excited about her."
Iowa commit Alyssa Kellar has five goals and two assists.
"I think everybody wants to have an Alyssa Kellar on their team," Jacobsen said. "She's just a workhorse. Having a player like that helps a ton and makes everybody look good."
Treynor returns to action on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. Coach Jacobsen hopes his team can build off their dominant debut.
"I want to see the same things we've been working on," he said. "Keep working on that, and get a little better every day."
The complete interview with Coach Jacobsen can be heard below.