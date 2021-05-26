(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls golf program is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since they won it all in 2017.
Coach Tara Wilkie’s Cardinals make their seventh state appearance on Tuesday in Marshalltown.
“It has been absolutely wonderful the whole season,” Coach Wilkie said. “It’s been a strong performance throughout, and it’s been so great to see these girls come back after having no season last year.”
The Cardinals touted a very young team in 2019, but Coach Wilkie saw the potential in what they could have as six freshmen routinely brought their scores down throughout the year. That culminated with current junior Maddie Lewis qualifying for the regional final round.
With Lewis and the rest of this year’s juniors back, sophomores Grace Alff and Brooklynn Currin jumped into the lineup to further strengthen a group that posted a state-qualifying 360 on Monday at Quail Run Golf Course.
“Each time we played in 2019, the confidence levels got better and better,” Wilkie said. “We tried to stay active with encouraging girls to attend golf camps and some junior golf tour events as much as we could.”
To open this season, the program turned to their resources to stay sharp when the weather wasn’t conducive to being outside.
“We buckled down in practice,” Wilkie said. “We have an indoor SkyTrak Simulator we were able to do some swings with. The girls could see their ball flight and swing speed and all of those data trackers. When we finally got out on the course, the girls were already feeling good.”
The Cardinals won their first meet on April 1st, taking the 9-hole Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Dodge Riverside in Council Bluffs. They followed with a run of five wins in seven duals, nabbed the Western Iowa Conference championship, picked up a couple more dual wins and then went on their way in the postseason.
While they weren’t exactly pleased with their 416 score at Shenandoah in the regional opener, they responded with their best 18-hole score of the season in posting a 360 on Monday to advance to state.
“I didn’t tell the girls we needed to shoot the best round of the year,” Wilkie said. “We didn’t want to put that pressure on them, but I think they probably all knew that. We were a little disappointed with the regional qualifier, but we had some strong scores out there.
“We took a practice round earlier in the week. We played nine holes up there, and everybody was feeling really good. We tried to keep practice light and fun and keep their confidence up. We knew we wanted to do this as a team. We knew Maddie and Brooklynn had a shot to get there individually, but they wanted to do it as a team.”
Lewis leads the team with a 46.10 combined/adjusted average this season while Currin – a sophomore – is right behind here with a 46.60. Juniors Grace Abbott, Andi Pittmann and Keely Smith and Alff -- a sophomore -- are also among the top six golfers for Treynor this season.
The Cardinals return to state begins on Tuesday in Marshalltown at the American Legion Golf Course.
“We don’t really know too much about the course,” Wilkie said. “We’re kind of digging into the research now and doing what we can from home to do some research. Really what the girls are focusing on is managing our scores. The biggest thing we can do is keep our confidence levels up and forget any bad shots that happen in golf.
“Mistakes happen every round, but it’s how we manage those mistakes to keep our round scores low.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Wilkie from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.