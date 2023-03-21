(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls golf team is gearing up for another successful season on the course.
The Cardinals qualified for state as a team last year and will look to do so again at the end of this season, but it won’t come without hard work, which has been the focus of the offseason.
“We had an outstanding group of players last year and we’re going to sorely miss some of our seniors,” Treynor girls golf head coach Tara Wilkie said. “But, we do get two juniors back from that state tournament team. Both Brooklynn Currin and Grace Alff have been working hard and taking some private golf lessons.”
Currin will lead the charge for the Cardinals again this season. As a junior, the Nebraska-Wesleyan golf commit played in the top spot for Treynor and earned first team all-state honors with an adjusted 18-hole average of 90.23, which was good for eighth in Class 2A.
With low scores come high expectations; something that Currin will look to both manage and meet in her senior campaign.
“I just wanna keep it fun for Brooklynn,” Wilkie said. “She obviously knows she’s very good and has the potential to make a run wherever she wants, but I want her to be able to enjoy the year and not feel a ton of pressure to perform. I really want her senior year to be one where she can look back with pride on the leadership skills she developed on this team and keep it fun and fresh.”
Outside noise may be a factor, but on the golf course, Currin remains rock solid.
“[Currin] is very good off the tee, so that puts her in positions where other girls maybe don’t have the distance or the accuracy that she has,” Wilkie said. “She’s so good around the greens and she’s very aggressive going after pins, which is fantastic. She doesn’t usually choose the safe route, she goes pin-seeking.”
Aside from Currin, Alff, Sophie Petterson, Harley Sauser, Brooke Atteberry, Gabrielle Pote and Gia Ring are expected to contribute to Treynor’s varsity effort this year.
The Cardinals won the Western Iowa Conference tournament in 2021-22 and will look to do so again in May. Before then, Treynor will get good experience in18-hole rounds with two tournaments in Council Bluffs and Carroll.
“We’re looking to defend our WIC championship from last year, for sure,” Wilkie said. “I’m excited that we get the opportunity to play two 18-hole tournaments before we even get to WIC. That’s a huge difference. It’s such a grind compared to 9-hole meets and if the girls have experience shooting 18-hole scores, it just makes a huge difference.
As is the case with all spring sports, Mother Nature rarely cooperates with athletes early on in the season. With that in mind, the Cardinals will look to stay focused through the perennially adverse weather conditions.
“The message is, early on, we can only control the things we can control,” Wilkie said. “We can’t control the weather, we can’t control the wind, we can’t control how soft the course conditions are. So, we will do what we need to do to avoid mistakes as much as possible around the course… that way, we can give ourselves the best fighting chance with our scores. It’s always shot-by-shot, it’s always hole-by-hole.”
Treynor will first tee it up April 3 for a home meet against Underwood.
Click below to hear the full interview with Wilkie from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.