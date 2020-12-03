(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls basketball team has relied on a frugal defense to open their season at 2-1. Now they are looking to mold the offense into shape this season.
The KMA 1A/2A No. 4 Cardinals opened the season with a 41-12 victory over Thomas Jefferson, followed by a nine-point loss to 4A No. 11 Harlan on Monday and a 52-39 victory over IKM-Manning Tuesday night.
"I'm very happy with the fight of the team," Coach Joe Chapman said. "We aren't shooting the ball well, but I'm real excited about the intensity of the defense. They are working hard and are a real joy to coach."
The key for the Cardinals in their two victories has been their suffocating defense, which held TJ and IKM-Manning to nine and 25 percent shooting from the field, respectively.
"We know we can control things with how we play on defense," Chapman said.
While the defense has been a well-oiled machine, the offense is still a work in progress, having shot 30 percent through three contests.
"We just have to find what clicks," Chapman said. "We have a nice variety of talent with speed, size and shooters. We have different strengths, we just have to find the right offense. As the year gets going, we will certainly become more fluid."
Sophomore Clara Teigland has been the leader for the Cardinals early this season 11 points per game while shooting 33 percent from the field. Teigland also leads the team in rebounds with 18.
"She has a lot of energy," Chapman said. "She's all in for learning and giving 100 percent. She's not a big, physical presence, but her rebounding has improved tremendously and that really helps us because now we have some speed down low."
Senior Mandy Stogdill has rUn point for the Cardinals early in the season while Alyssa Kellar, Anna Halverson, Emma Flathers, Alexa Schwartz, Kasey Lang and Brooklyn Sedlak have also been in the lineup. Coach Chapman feels his team has lots of balance.
"We have some size and some quickness," he said. "We also have some young girls that are going to step up. We are excited about all the tools that we have, we just have to put it together."
While the offense has been a blemish for the Cardinals early on, Chapman is confident his team will eventually sort it out.
"I have zero concern," he said. "We will take care of that in practice. Once we get it figured out, I think we will be dangerous."
The Cardinals figure to be dangerous in the Western Iowa Conference yet again. The WIC has no shortage of contenders for their conference crown with reigning champion AHSTW emerging as the preseason favorite while Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and IKM-Manning are also likely in the mix. Chapman feels Treynor's victory over IKM-Manning puts the Cardinals in a prime position to regain the crown.
"IKM to start the WIC was a big victory for us," he said. "We certainly want to make sure the WIC championship runs through Treynor."
Treynor resumes action Friday night when they face Missouri Valley. The complete interview with Coach Chapman can be heard below.