(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls soccer team makes their first trip to the state tournament on Tuesday morning. For a Cardinals program that has now won 56 matches in the last four seasons, it always a matter of when and not if.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Coach Shane Jacobsen told KMA Sports. “It’s been very special for the school. I hope this is finally breaking the ice and the first of many to come.”
Coach Jacobsen’s team is an impressive 17-1, but even more impressive is their 1A-best 141 goals scored, which is led by two of the state’s top 10 scorers. Sophomore Clara Teigland is tied for sixth with 40 goals while Iowa recruit Alyssa Kellar is tied for 10th with 35.
“I think they help drive our intensity,” Jacobsen said. “They drive the pace of our game. Obviously, we really like to run at teams and try to put up big numbers. They really, really enhance that. It’s very seldom you get two players of that caliber on the same team. For a coach, it’s been quite delightful.
Treynor is hardly a two-girl team, though, with junior Peyton Scott (27 goals) and freshman Jozie Lewis (14 goals) combining for 41 scores and eight others scoring at least three times this season.
In addition to the high-paced, high-scoring attack, Treynor senior goalkeeper Callie Copperstone has been a rock in goal with just seven allowed and an 88.1% save percentage.
“The rest of my entire starting 11 have all done a great job,” Jacobsen said. “(Scott) is always in the right place at the right time. Jozie Lewis has added a lot of attack on the outside for us. Maili McKern in the middle, and of course, my defense.
“Josie Davidson stepped in and played defense and has done a great job. Malloy Helvie at sweeper has done a great job. She’s a great leader on the defense. Evyn Eblen and Rachael Phelps at stopper. Even some of my subs when we need breaks have really improved and put in a ton of work. That’s what’s made our team stronger.”
Treynor’s seven-person senior class is particularly excited to make their first trip to Des Moines after missing the 2020 season. It was a year Coach Jacobsen and company believed could have been the one to make history.
“It was a big letdown for the two seniors I would have had last year, but we’re fortunate this year,” Jacobsen said. “We have seven seniors on the team, and you always hope your team plays for those seniors because that may be the last time they get to play.”
Treynor’s opponent on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM is a familiar one – both for them and for the state tournament. The second-seeded Cardinals will take on seventh-seeded Gilbert (12-7). The Tigers are making their ninth state tournament appearance and fifth in a row.
In addition, Gilbert beat an undefeated Treynor in a 2018 regional final. However, the familiarity is a little more recent with this team. The Cardinals beat Gilbert, 2-1, in Denison on May 1st.
“They’re very solid and well-coached,” Jacobsen said. “We’re going to need to have a great game plan and be ready to win the 50-50 balls. They’re a very physical team, and so we’re going to have to step that up a bit and try to take it to them.
“We really need to spread the ball out, which is something we’ve done well the last half of the year. We’ve spread the field and attacked from inside and outside to mix it up. Change up our runs, defense needs to be really solid and mark our girl. Get everybody back, and we should be in good shape.”
While Treynor is solely focused on Gilbert, Coach Jacobsen believes Treynor’s first trip to state could amount to much more than just that.
“Our end goal is to play for a championship,” Jacobsen added. “There are some great teams in there. Assumption is incredibly talented, and you just hope you get a shot at them in the championship game.”
Trevor Maeder will be in Des Moines throughout the day on Tuesday. Follow @TrevMaeder96 for updates on the Treynor/Gilbert tilt. Listen to the full interview with Coach Jacobsen below.