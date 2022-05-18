(Atlantic) -- The Treynor girls golf team is state tournament bound for the second consecutive year and eighth time in program history.
The Cardinals earned their latest trip to state with a runner-up finish at Wednesday's Class 2A Regional Final in Atlantic, taking second behind Roland-Story.
"I'm very proud of the girls," Treynor Coach Tara Wilkie said. "It was an all-around team effort. A couple of our girls struggled in the beginning, but they focused and got the job done."
"It was nerve-wracking, but we came in ready," junior Brooklynn Currin said. "We got some practice rounds in, so we were prepared."
The Cardinals carded a 385, 15 strokes better than their performance at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament on the same course.
"The WIC was not our best showing," Wilkie said. "They came in with redemption in mind. After WIC, we had a big debrief session. We took away some positives. We worked on chipping and one-putts as much as we could. That got us in a good mindset today."
"We knew we knew how to play golf," said senior Maddie Lewis. "We knew what we had to do."
Currin and Lewis paced Treynor's lineup with respective finishes of second and fourth. Currin carded an 86, and Lewis posted a 90.
"My driving was good," Lewis said. "It set me up for good approach shots."
"Today, I made longer putts," Currin said. "And I was focusing on my chipping. My short game is what helped me today."
Keely Smith posted a 104, and Andralynne Pittmann shot 105 for Treynor's team score. Grace Alff scored 126, and Grace Abbott tallied a 129.
"There was a lot of grit," Wilkie said. "We have four seniors on this team. I'm just so proud of them. This was a goal of ours when we started our season. We knew we had a chance to do this. As much success as we had, this is the moment we were waiting for."
The Cardinals now turn their attention to the Class 2A State Tournament in Cedar Falls on May 26th and 27th.
"We want to go and have a good time," Wilkie said. "It's the end of our season. We want to compete, but that's on the back of my mind. We want these girls to have a good time."
Shenandoah's Morgan McGargill fell one stroke shy of qualifying for state. McGargill finished eighth with a 96, and Red Oak's Adelia Lydon was 14th with a 107.
Roland-Story's Makenna Carlson was the individual champion with an 83.
Check out the results here and interviews with Currin, Lewis and Coach Wilkie below.