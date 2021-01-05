(Neola) -- Both Treynor basketball teams corralled victories over Western Iowa Conference foe Tri-Center Tuesday night in games heard on KMA 960.
Girls: Treynor 58 Tri-Center 38
The 2A No. 8 and KMA 1A/2A No. 3 Treynor girls started fast, applied constant pressure and cruised to a 58-38 victory to remain unbeaten in Western Iowa Conference action.
"That was our intention," Coach Joe Chapman said. "We responded well."
The Cardinals' victory is their second in as many nights. They posted a win over Red Oak on Monday and did not show any signs of weak legs despite their rigorous return from the winter break.
"That's nice to see," Chapman said. "You never know they will respond, but our girls are fighters."
Treynor scored the game's first 12 points and held Tri-Center scoreless for the first five minutes en route to taking a 17-5 lead into the second frame.
The Cardinals added to their distance in the second quarter, taking a 35-12 lead into the break while forcing 13 Tri-Center turnovers and holding the Trojans to 5-for-22 shooting in the first half.
"Defensively, we play aggressive," Chapman said. "When all five of them play together, we are pretty dangerous."
The Cardinals ballooned their lead to as many as 30 in the second half before ultimately winning by 20.
Sophomore Clara Teigland had another stellar night, posting a team-high 17 points.
"We played really hard," Teigland said. "Our team came together and we got the win."
"It's nice when you can find somebody consistent like that," Chapman said of Teigland's night.
Alyssa Kellar complemented Teigland's outing with a 10-point performance. Kellar was also a key cog in Treynor's opportunistic defense.
"Defense is normally where I try to help my team out the most," Kellar said. "But when I can score, I try to."
Ella Tiarks came off the bench for the Cardinals to pitch in nine points.
Tri-Center was paced in the defeat by 10 points from Presley Pogge. Madison Ausdemore added eight and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who are now 3-4 overall and 2-4 in WIC action. They return to play Friday against AHSTW on KMA 960.
With the win, Treynor moves 8-1 on the year and 7-0 in conference. Their next test comes Thursday night when they face Logan-Magnolia in a state-ranked matchup.
"It's going to take us being ready to go," Chapman said. "They're going to be ready for us. We are going to prepare for them tomorrow and see what happens. I am excited for the game."
The complete interviews with Kellar, Teigland and Coach Chapman can be viewed below.
Boys: Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55
Treynor never really felt in control, but led the majority of the game en route to a 64-55 victory over Tri-Center in a battle of WIC superiors.
"That was a good win," Coach Scott Rucker said. "That's a really talented team. They are well-coached. I thought our team was just gritty and we haven't had grit all season."
The victory for the Cardinals was an emotional one, as they were playing without usual starter Sid Schaaf, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
"We were missing Sid," senior Noah James said. "We knew we had to come out and play. That wasn't going to hold us back."
The game was tied at 11 after one quarter. The first frame featured some clunky shooting from both squads, who combined to go 0-for-11 from three in the first period.
However, Treynor managed to find a rhythm in the early portion of the second quarter and clung to a 26-24 lead going into the half.
In the third, the Cardinals led by as many as eight before Tri-Center trimmed the margin back to two with less than a minute remaining.
On the final possession of the frame, Treynor senior Tim Zimmerman buried a deep three at the buzzer that squashed Tri-Center's momentum and gave Treynor a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth.
"It felt really good," Zimmerman said. "I felt like it really gave us some momentum."
Zimmerman finished the night with a game-high 23 points.
"They were face-guarding me in the beginning," he said. "I really couldn't get the ball and wasn't shooting it too well, so it forced me to get the basket. That it isn't usually my game, but I adjusted and did alright."
Zimmerman's ability to find the bucket was key for Treynor down the stretch while they held off Tri-Center's comeback attempt for their nine consecutive victory over T-C, which was also their 20th in the last 21 tries.
James mirrored Zimmerman's performance with an 18-point showing. He also muscled his way to seven rebounds.
"That's just what he does," Rucker said. "He's so hard to guard. Noah is playing with a lot of well-deserved confidence right now."
Blake Sadr also reached double figures for Treynor with 13 points and eight boards.
Tri-Center's efforts were paced by 17 points from Leyton Nelson while Owen Osbahr came off the bench to contribute 12 points. The Trojans fall to 5-2 on the year and 4-2 in the WIC. They return to action Friday against undefeated AHSTW on KMA 960.
With the win, Treynor is now 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the WIC. Their most recent victory could be indicative of the way they hope their season goes, but only time will tell.
"We really felt with this team that we had to get to Christmas," Rucker said. "We've had teams like this before where we were kind of a hot mess in December. I don't know where this is going to lead. We love how we played tonight. If we stay tough, I think we are going to be a son of a gun to knock out of the tournament. If we exhale, we will just keep being OK."
Treynor's next chance to notch another victory comes Thursday night against Logan-Magnolia.
The complete interviews with James, Zimmerman and Coach Rucker can be viewed below.