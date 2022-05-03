(Avoca) -- On a cold and breezy May night, there was plenty of excitement at the Western Iowa Conference track meet.
Nine teams competed for conference bragging rights at the WIC meet in Avoca on Tuesday.
In the field events, there were some familiar faces in the winner's circle.
For the girl's throwers, it was Treynor's Jadyn Huisman taking the gold in both the discus and shot put. Huisman won with throws of 97' 2" and 34' 5" respectively. She says taking both victories was needed after having some struggles with her throwing techniques.
"It's been great," said Huisman. "I've been struggling a little bit recently, so coming back and being able to show that I can still perform when I need to and get points for the team is really great."
For the boy's, Logan-Magnolia's Tru Melby continued to do what he does in the discus. His winning toss of 157' 8" was just under 6' shy of a WIC record. He says his preparation leading up to the meet helped him make the less-than-deal weather a nonfactor.
"I've been practicing in bad weather this year, and some of our meets have been not great weather," said Melby. "That helped me get better and better--I think I've been throwing better in bad weather than good weather."
As for the running events, Todd Pedersen of Treynor put on a strong showing for the Cardinals. He helped his team take first in the 4x100 relay (43.88) and sprint medley (1:35.71), while also winning the 400 hurdles (55.46) and anchoring Treynor's third place finish in the shuttle hurdle (1:02.92).
Pedersen says even though he couldn't get a clean sweep, he's still happy with how he ended the night.
"I just wanted to come out here-- the goal was to get four golds, but fell short on the shuttle and got third there," said Pedersen. "I ended up getting first in the 400 hurdles against good competition. Then our 4x100 PR'ed and got the WIC meet record in that, so it feels pretty good."
Jordyn Reimer of Underwood acted as a jack of all trades for her team. After winning the girl's long jump at 16' and one half inch, she took part in the winning 4x100 (51.86) and 4x100 shuttle hurdle (1:09.47). She also ran the 4x200, where her team took second place (1:48.94).
Reimer says that being a part of so many strong events shows her coach's faith in her abilities.
"Honestly, it feels pretty good just knowing that I can be there for my team whatever spot they need me," said Reimer. "Whether it is starting or anchoring, just being able to catch up to people in shuttle or being able to come out of the blocks strong for the 4x100 and 4X200."
When it was all said and done, the Treynor girls took home first place with 155.50 points while the Underwood boys scored 191. Both coaches said they couldn't have been happier with how their teams performed.
You can find the full meet results here.