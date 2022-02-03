(Avoca) -- Treynor turned around a slow start, posted a big third period and snagged their 17th consecutive win over AHSTW in KMAland girls basketball action on Thursday.
The Cardinals (18-1, 15-0) scored 22 points in the third quarter on their way to a 48-25 win over the Vikings (7-13, 6-9), clinching at least a share of the Western Iowa Conference regular season title in the process.
“We started the game out OK in the first quarter, but the second quarter they out-hustled us in every aspect of the game,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “At halftime, I told them it looked like we were just there to get through the game. They had a lot of good energy and talked a lot, and then we hit some shots. Everything took care of itself after that.”
That was a swift turnaround after the Cardinals managed just three points in the second period and 15 total in the first half. Meanwhile, AHSTW used their hustle and grit to hang around through the first 16 minutes.
“Basically, we just needed to get our defense together,” Alexa Schwartz said. “It wasn’t flowing for us. At halftime, we said, ‘This can’t happen.’”
Schwartz pushed the pace throughout the second half, finishing with just four points while also posting nine rebounds and eight assists. Kasey Lang and Clara Teigland proved to be the only double-digit scorers on the night for Treynor with 10 points each.
While the Treynor offense started to find its way, it was the defense that led to much of the offense. The Cardinals forced 20 turnovers, added 13 steals and finished the game with five blocked shots.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Chapman added. “We just weren’t quite making the right slides and were a second late. We practice it so much that they should be able to do it in their sleep, but they came together and did a nice job in the third quarter.”
Delaney Goshorn had 10 points for AHSTW in the defeat.
View complete video interviews with Coach Chapman and Schwartz below.