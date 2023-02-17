(Treynor) -- The Treynor girl's basketball team fought through early offensive woes and rode a major second-half rally to defeat Nodaway Valley in a Class 2A regional semifinal Friday night.
The Cardinals (21-2) found themselves down by as much as 16 points in the middle of the third quarter but would post 20 unanswered and a 23-2 run into the early minutes of the final period to pull off the comeback victory 51-47 over the Wolverines (18-5).
"We just had to weather the storm and when we got down 16 in the third, the storm was coming at us pretty heavy and we just caught a break once in a while and started making some shots and we hit a couple of threes... and we relied on our defense to get us back in it," said Treynor Head Coach Joe Chapman. "Coach Brian Eisbach had those girls ready to go and I knew they would."
"We just weren't ready for our season to be over," said junior Alexa Schwartz. "We knew we didn't play as well as we needed to in the first half and that we needed to step up if we wanted to win this game."
The Cardinals had three players finish in double digits in scoring, but leading the way was senior Clara Teigland with 15 points on the night and paired that with a pair of steals.
"I couldn't do it without my teammates, the transition points, and the defense that they had -- they got me wide open for some layups," said Teigland. "This is a really good team this year."
"Clara, you can see it in her eyes and see it in her actions, she is an absolute dog and will put this team on her back and take us when we need to go," said Chapman. "As a coach, you certainly appreciate that."
Meanwhile, freshman Nora Konz knocked down a pair of trey balls to rack up 14 points, while Schwartz helped spark the 20-0 burst with a couple of buckets and finished the night with 12 points.
"Alexa got to the basket several times and she is a tremendous competitor with a lot of fight in her," said Chapman. "When she penetrates and gets to the lane, she's going to get where she needs to get too -- she gives it all she has."
The Cardinals struggled to get their shots to fall throughout the first half and found themselves down 10-6 after one. After going on a 6-2 run to kick off the second quarter, Treynor would give up 10 unanswered headed into halftime as Lindsey Davis and Izzy Eisbach began to light it up from deep, establishing a 24-15 lead at the half.
The storm got even more demanding for Treynor after Nodaway Valley posted a 10-3 run to begin the second half. But then the Cardinals' defensive press started to work wonders, and they began to turn steals into buckets giving them the final 12 points of the third quarter.
"It all got started on defense," said Schwartz. "We had to get going on defense if we wanted to get it started on offense and that's what motivated our run and that's now we scored."
"Nodaway Valley has two great ball handlers with Lindsey and Izzy and we thought we could pressure the others, but we almost took the press off as they were bothering us so much," said Chapman. "But we left it in there, got two or three steals, and let it ride after that."
Then, points started to rain down early in the fourth quarter for Treynor as Claire Schrage, Teigland, and Jozie Lewis hit shots from three-point land, sparking an 11-2 run to begin the quarter.
"We just had to take care of the basketball because they are really good defensively and (Nodaway Valley) had us scouted really good," said Chapman. "But, we hit a three pointer in the corner and I think it was Schrage or Konz and we just had to get over the hump of missing so many three pointers and we finally hit one or two."
The Wolverines would hang around and exchange buckets with Treynor for the remainder of the quarter, but a pair of free throws late from Schwartz and Konz helped put the game away for the Cardinals. Lewis and Schrage both chipped in with five points. Meanwhile, Davis paced Nodaway Valley with 15 points.
Treynor now gears up for what should be a tough regional final on Wednesday against Panorama (21-2), who are fresh off a 74-32 win over Central Decatur.
"I think it's great that we ran into some very hard adversity this postseason, because as our season goes on, we'll definitely run into more adversity," said Teigland. "I think it's good we know we can come back from that adversity and play as a team."
Meanwhile, a strong season from Nodaway Valley comes to a close 18-5. You can check out the full video interviews with Teigland, Schwartz, and Chapman below: