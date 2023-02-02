(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday.
After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
“(AHSTW) started out real hot, and our pressure defense wasn’t bothering them as much,” Coach Joe Chapman said after the win. “We were getting deflections, and I thought we were in good spots. They were just hitting some shots. We struck to the game plan and over time we felt we could weather the storm.”
Treynor did exactly that. After trailing by seven early, the Cardinals found their stride, turning plenty of defense into offense .
“I think it was a matter of finding our way through the game,” Alexa Schwartz said. “We got our press going. The first couple times they brought it up the court, we weren’t meshing well, but when we got the press going everything started going.”
Schwartz was one of three players in double figures and filled up the stat sheet for the Cardinals with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. She also hit one of Treynor’s 10 3-pointers on the night.
“I think the team played really well,” Schwartz said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates with their passes, their steals and their assists.”
“Our defense will always be there, but when we shoot like that, share the ball and reverse the ball, we’re going to be a tough out, for sure,” Coach Chapman said.
To Coach Chapman’s point, the defense was there throughout the night, finishing with 19 steals and forcing 25 AHSTW turnovers.
Clara Teigland had a game-high 17 points and passed out seven first-half assists while Nora Konz also hit for double figures with 14 points.
“This is a great team to coach,” Coach Chapman said. “A lot of talent and a lot of good players. Our practices have been great, and we’re starting to lock in and pinpoint what our strategies are. The girls are giving us all their effort, and that’s all we ask.”
AHSTW’s Delaney Goshorn had a team-best 15 points for the Vikings, which fell to 8-13 overall and 8-7 in the conference.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Chapman and Schwartz below.