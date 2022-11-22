(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls basketball team got a balanced effort on Tuesday night in a season-opening win.
The 2A No. 5 Cardinals shook off some early foul trouble and held off Harlan for a 48-44 win Tuesday. The victory gave Treynor their first 1-0 start since their 2018-19 state champion team.
"Definitely a gritty win," Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. "We were put in a situation with our backs against the wall, and we fought back. It's nice to be 1-0, but give credit to Harlan. We expected to see that."
The win came despite some early foul trouble from Treynor star Clara Teigland.
Teigland -- an Air Force commit -- picked up three first-half fouls and played most of the second half with four fouls to her name.
"It was frustrating," Teigland said. "But my teammates pulled through and did their best."
Teigland eventually led Treynor's scoring efforts with 11 points, but her foul trouble forced a baptism by fire for the Cardinals' youthful lineup. They passed the test, led by eight points apiece from Nora Konz and Kasey Lang.
"From what we've seen in practice, we know we have depth," Chapman said. "We weren't expecting to use it this quickly into this season, but it was good to see."
Konz also added eight rebounds.
"I just played as hard as I could," Konz said. "I felt like I played good defense."
Konz was one of three Cardinals to finish with eight rebounds, along with Teigland and Alexa Schwartz.
Treynor led 14-13 after the first quarter and took a 25-23 lead into the half. Harlan kept the game within one score throughout the third quarter and trailed 33-30 after three frames.
A 6-0 Treynor run in the first four minutes of the fourth ballooned their lead to as many as nine. Harlan cut the deficit to within four but couldn't get any closer as Treynor preserved the win.
"Harlan is a good team," Teigland said. "We haven't beaten them since I was in high school, so we had a chip on our shoulder. We have a lot of talent. We just have to know how to use it."
"Harlan did a nice job of keeping us at bay," Chapman said. "We started off hot, but we cooled off. I thought all of our girls did a nice job."
Erica Rust led Harlan with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Savannah Christensen added nine points and seven boards. Aubrey Schwieso accounted for 11 points and three rebounds in the Cyclones' season-opening loss. Harlan will return to action next Tuesday against St. Albert.
Meanwhile, Treynor gets a 10-day break before returning to action against Missouri Valley on December 2nd.
"We'll get better," Chapman said. "This group of girls likes to be coached hard. They're interested in getting better."
