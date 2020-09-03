(Treynor) -- A long opening week of preparation leads into a short week of preparation for the Treynor football team.
The Cardinals (1-0) opened the season this past Saturday with a 28-13 victory over Clarinda. Now, they face a quick turnaround as they prepare for a battle with what Coach Jeff Casey calls a “3A powerhouse” in Glenwood.
“Waking up Sunday morning and realizing I only had one day on the weekend to get ready is a little tough,” Casey said. “That’s probably been the biggest difference, but we have a great staff. They’ve all been pitching in and doing well.”
Treynor leaned on their rushing attack (291 yards) and a physical defensive line that posted 9.0 tackles for loss to post their 17th consecutive regular season win.
“I saw a drastically improved team from our scrimmage,” Casey said. “It was a huge jump, and we always talk about getting better each day we come to practice. The jump forward we took from the previous Friday night was drastic, and I was really pleased with that.”
Coach Casey and the Cardinals certainly hope they can continue to take those kind of leaps forward on a week to week basis, and they might need it as they get set for a Glenwood team that rolled to a 57-7 win over Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson in Week 1.
“They’re really well-coached,” Casey said. “Coach (Cory) Faust is a great teacher and coach. We’ve been friends for over 20 years. We went to college together and came up through the Central football program together. I’ve got to know the staff the last few years and done some offseason work together. They’re really well-coached.”
The Rams found success through the air and on the ground in the opening week, getting a Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week performance from junior quarterback Brock Sell.
“They have great technique,” Casey added of the Rams. “They’ve got a lot of resources in terms of people and their super-talented group of kids. They have a terrific receiver, and the quarterback played really, really well.”
Coach Casey, though, has liked what he’s seen from some of the new faces on his line and in the backfield, as they replaced 18 seniors from last year’s 10-1 team. In their final non-district matchup of the season, he’s excited to see where they stand against another higher-class team.
“I think we just need to stay in the moment,” he said. “Not get too overwhelmed and just understand that we do what we do and keep it pretty simple. We make no secret about it. We’re going to do a few things and try to be really good at it, and the kids need to maintain that mentality.”
Brian Bertini will have reports from the Treynor/Glenwood matchup on Friday evening.