(Sioux City) -- Former Treynor state champion Konnor Sudmann’s decorated career at Briar Cliff landed another superlative last week. The Chargers senior was named an NAIA All-American for the first time.
“It’s really special,” Sudmann told KMA Sports. “I think from my freshman year to now it was building on every type of situation. As a senior group, we’ve gone through three different coaches in four years. From barely being a .500 team my freshman year to making the Sweet 16 at nationals (this year) is pretty special.”
Sudmann became the 18th Briar Cliff women’s basketball player to earn an All-American nod and the first since 2016. She averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while adding 60 steals and 26 blocks.
“I think this year was motivation through the roof,” she said. “I think with new coaches coming in that just gave everybody some new hope after making it to nationals last year. We just wanted to capitalize off of that. Everybody was way more motivated than we ever have been.”
Sudmann was one of nine seniors on the Briar Cliff roster, including super senior and former Treynor teammate Madelyn Deitchler. It paid off in a big way for the team as they went 26-8, won their first Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament championship and advanced into the round of 16.
“We kind of had a set core,” Sudmann said of the team. “These coaches took that upon themselves and ran with it. They used the abilities of everybody to the fullest. It was a tight core group that we had, and everybody was so committed. We’re very close on and off the court. We’ve been through a lot together, and we understood each other and rolled with the punches.”
Brian Ortmeier came in as the third coach in Sudmann’s four years prior to this season, moving from Iowa Central to Briar Cliff after a strong two-year stretch with the Tritons.
“It was pretty much the same for the most part,” Sudmann said of her role this year under the new coaching staff. “I’m obviously going to take whatever they expect out of me and work hard to do whatever they need me to do. I think that also went for everybody. Everybody was willing to step into new roles and knowing their role and playing their role really well, too.”
Treynor’s all-time leading scorer, Sudmann does have one more year of remaining eligibility. However, she’s put four strong years on the floor for Briar Cliff and isn’t decided on what she will do next year at this point.
“I told myself I would give myself a month after basketball season to make my final official decision,” she said. “I am doing postseason workouts and still lifting and doing open gym, but I haven’t made that final decision. Obviously, you can always build off the previous year, but we did accomplish a lot of great things this year. It would be really tough (to give up basketball), but I think it’s something you kind of have to mentally prepare yourself for. You have to give it up at some point. It’s just when that point is, I guess.”
In the meantime, Sudmann is preparing for her future. She is getting her Bachelor’s degree in human performance and was recently accepted into the radiology technology program at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.
“(The hospital) is associated with Briar Cliff, so I could play sports and go to school at the same time,” Sudmann noted, “but I’ll be in the hospital clinical setting at St. Luke’s. Being an X-Ray Tech is the ultimate goal.”
Listen to much more with Sudmann from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.