(Treynor) -- Treynor junior Ella Tiarks didn’t need to wait any longer to make her college decision.
The 2024 volleyball prospect made a recent commitment to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“It feels awesome to be able to get it done before my senior year,” Tiarks told KMA Sports. “It definitely was a long process, but I just wanted to go into it with an open mind and really take everything to look at all the campuses and make sure the fit was perfect for me.”
The 6-foot-5 Tiarks says the process really began in June of 2022 when coaches are allowed to start contacting 2024 prospects.
“The club season was really huge for me,” she said. “Coaches started reaching out after a Kansas City tournament. That’s when it really peaked. It really started to move fast, but I still knew I had to take it slowly and make sure I found the perfect fit for me. I’m very confident in my decision.”
As for the commitment, Tiarks believes she found a great connection with the Omaha roster and its coaches.
“The biggest key I was looking for was a connection with the girls,” she said. “I knew as soon as I stepped on campus I would fit in with them. Just besides that, I thought the coaches were a really good coaching staff. They have nice facilities, and (Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore) is building a great program there. It’s only going to continue to get better.”
Another checkmark in the pro section for Omaha is her friendship with Underwood junior, club teammate and fellow Mavericks commit Alizabeth Jacobsen.
“Alizabeth and I are like best friends,” Tiarks said. “She’s super excited, and I’m excited. Another girl from our club is also committed there. I’m really excited about it, and we’re excited to get four more years together.”
Listen to much more with Tiarks on her college decision below.