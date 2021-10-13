(Treynor)-- The Cardinals, the 12th rated team in Class 2A, are headed to the WIC tournament championship after a 3-0 victory over Underwood in the semi-finals.
Well, the 3-0 score may indicate a blowout, but it was pretty far from it for Treynor. The Cardinals won all three sets by coming back at least once in each of the sets. In set one, they won 25-22. In set two, they had to get an extra point with a 26-24 victory. After falling behind early in set three, they came back and finished a 25-18 win.
Maddie Lewis ended her night with nine kills, 17 digs, and one ace. She says she had to help motivate her team after falling behind.
"I was just trying to be a captain on that floor and try and calm everyone down," Lewis said. "Just make sure that everyone knew it was point by point. It didn't matter what the score was. We're a strong team so we know how to work together to get it back together and back to even."
Treynor Volleyball Head Coach Kim Barents gave plenty of credit to Underwood.
"Underwood is a hot team right now," Barents continued. "If you would've asked me at the beginning of the game if we were going to win it in three, I probably would've said no. They're a great team."
Barents says it wasn't just one or two players that stood out on the court for Treynor, it was an all-around contribution.
"We talk about a well-rounded team and any day or time that Emma (Flathers) can go to anybody, and it was pretty even across the board, it's a team effort," Barents said. "It's not just one individual. It's everybody, everybody has to do their job. When they do that, we win."
Flathers came in with over 500 assists on the season and added 37 more to that total in this game.
"They have a great block," Flathers said. "So, I think moving the ball around and having the hitters hit their open shots worked."
Treynor will face Tri-Center in the championship game on Thursday. Underwood will play Missouri Valley in the consolation match before the championship. Catch the action on KMA FM 99.1, KMAland.com, and our KMA Sports YouTube Channel.