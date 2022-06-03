(KMAland) -- Treynor paced the All-Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer Team with a league-high five first-team choices.
Thomas Schwartz, Danny Kinsella, Brock Poland, Sam Burmeister and Ryder Davidson were first-team selections for the Cardinals.
Underwood, Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW had two first-team nods each. Underwood’s were Evan Honan and Kaden Ogle while AHSTW’s came from Raydden Grobe and Hayden Fischer, and Baker Lally and Jacob Downey were first-team tabs for Logan-Magnolia.
Ethan Flaharty (Tri-Center) and Rhett Bentley (Riverside) were also selected to the first team.
