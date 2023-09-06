(Treynor) -- The battle of the unbeaten takes place in Treynor on Friday as the Cardinals host Clarinda in their home opener.
The Treynor Cardinals (2-0) are riding high on two strong performances to begin their year, most recently a 35-6 victory over Tri-Center on Friday.
"(Tri-Center's) defense was very active and fast--much faster in person than they were on film--so it took a little bit of getting used to for our guys but they played a good game overall," Treynor Head Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports. "The defense played outstanding and that's two weeks in a row we've got a huge game from our defense."
The Cardinals' defense has been stout the opening two weeks, giving up just six total points and racking up 29 tackles for loss. They also forced -15 rushing yards in their win over Tri-Center.
"We're just trying to keep things simple defensively because we know we've got talented kids and we don't want them to get confused or overwhelmed with anything and let them go out and play," said Casey. "They all run really well and have all bought into that culture of getting 11 guys to the football."
Junior Zack Robbins has been a big part of the defensive effort, leading the team in tackles (15.5), tackles for loss (11), sacks (five), and co-leads in interceptions (one) with Aaron Ehmke. Meanwhile, Junior Tristen Pearce has added 5.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 tackles.
On the offensive side, quarterback Ben Casey has led the way, completing 25 of his 43 passes for 396 yards and seven touchdowns--three of which came in Friday's victory.
"He went to work in the offseason--committed himself to the weight room, a lot of (quarterback) training and camps and throwing to the other guys on the team," said Casey. "He's taken a huge step forward and what probably helps him the most is his understanding of the offense. He understands where his eyes need to be and where his progressions are."
The junior quarterback has dished it out to six different targets this season, with seniors Jace Tams (six receptions, 167 yards, two touchdowns) and Karson Elwood (10 receptions, 127 yards, three touchdowns) leading the way.
"(Tams and Elwood) are very dependable kids that have had a couple of really great years back to back now, so they're certainly guys we're looking for and rely on," said Casey. "Aaron Ehmke is another senior that plays in our inside receiver spot and statistically he's been pretty quiet but he's a big threat for us."
Tight ends Caleb Cooper and Brady Phelps have both hauled in a touchdown. Meanwhile, Danny Kinsella has led the ground game with 149 yards and four touchdowns on 36 totes. But Coach Casey hopes to see that ground game improve in their game against Clarinda on Friday.
"We've been running under 100 yards per game and we need to do more than that," said Casey. "Assignment wise, the kids are doing well, but we just need to continue to execute on those assignments and I need to put them in a position where they have a better chance to execute. I think that's a big part of it--finding those formations and different looks for opportunities for our guys to have success in the run game."
The Cardinals' run defense will also be put to the test against a Clarinda (2-0) squad that has averaged over 250 rushing yards in their two wins--primarily led by Dominick Polsley, who has toted the rock 37 times for 287 yards and five touchdowns.
"They're going to run the football and they do some things when they run it that are a little bit different than what we're accustomed to," said Casey. "Clarinda is very big and physical and have a lot of their offensive and defensive lineman back from last year. It's been a really good matchup for us and I like scheduling Clarinda as a non-district game just because we need to see that physicality to get us prepared for the district and hopefully beyond."
Treynor fell short in last year's matchup with Clarinda 42-34 but took the prior two 20-13 and 28-13. Ethan Hewett and Keith Christensen will have play-by-play Friday night on the KMAX-Stream. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Jeff Casey below: