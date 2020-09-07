(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals suffered their first regular-season loss since August 31st, 2018, on Friday night.
"It's been an interesting start to the year," Coach Jeff Casey said. "But I'm glad and feeling fortunate we continue to go out there every day. We've improved every week. We are still looking for that improvement going forward."
The Cardinals' first non-postseason defeat in 735 days came in 37-0 fashion to 3A No. 7 Glenwood Friday night. The Cardinals held the game scoreless for a quarter, but Glenwood scored 10 in the second en route to the victory. Despite the defeat, Coach Casey was able to take away many positives from his team's performance against a much larger school.
"It's important for us to keep perspective," Casey said. "We were kinda taking a knife into a gunfight. Glenwood's loaded. We hung with them in the first half. All of our guys competed all night and that's all I can ask. Obviously, there are things we can get better at."
Treynor was forced to replace 19 of the 22 starters from last season's 10-1 team, but Casey feels this year's starters have stepped in smoothly.
"I think we've had our identity," Casey said. "We knew coming into the year that we had a good group of kids."
Senior quarterback Noah James has settled in at the quarterback position while senior Braden Larsen has been able to display his athleticism in a variety of positions.
"He's kind of one of our weapons on both sides of the ball," Casey said. "I've been really pleased with Braden."
Jaxon Schumacher, Evan Smith and Kaden Miller have also been pivotal in Treynor's flexbone offense while Blake Sadr, Caleb Iliff, Corey Coleman and Logan Young have controlled the line both offensively and defensively.
The Cardinals have won two consecutive district titles. Their quest for a third will begin Friday night when they travel to East Sac County in a Class 1A District 9 opener. The Raiders are no stranger to Treynor, having been in their district in recent years.
"They're running the same stuff," Casey said. "They're a lot like us. It's a strong running game. They've got some big physical kids and they always play hard."
Casey feels one of Treynor's biggest keys Friday night will be consistent tackling, which was their Achilles heel in the loss to Glenwood.
"We've got to be a better tackling team. We missed 29 tackles on 65 defensive snaps, which isn't good," Casey said. "We're getting to the right spots, I love the defensive tenacity we have, it's just finishing the plays."
KMA Sports' coverage of Week 3 of the high school football season will begin at 6:20 Friday night and run until midnight. The complete interview with Coach Casey can be heard below.