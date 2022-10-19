(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign.
After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
"It was nice to get back on the winning side and the defense played great, it was our third shutout of the year," Casey told KMA Sports. "We're super proud of those guys for how committed they are to schemes that we're doing defensively and trying to get them to fly around to the football -- they played really well Friday."
It's been an up-and-down season for the Cardinals this year as they were outscored 96-7 against Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, but that was preceded by Treynor outscoring East Sac County and West Monona 103-0, coming out to just over 25 points scored per game on the season.
"When you lose two games in a row when you're not used to losing much and you hate losing as much as we do, it just puts a bad taste in your mouth," said Casey. "To be able to come back in Week 8 and get a good, solid win and in the manner that we did... it was just a big confidence boost that came at a good time going into the playoffs."
A big part of the Cardinals' win last week was senior running back Kyle Moss, who toted the rock 27 times for 146 yards setting up three passing scores.
"He's carried the ball a lot for us these past three weeks and he's kind of taken a pounding but he just keeps getting up and taking the ball the next play," said Casey. "He's one of those guys that just keeps his legs churning and you can count on a few yards from him at the very least."
Moss has totaled 643 yards and five scores on 147 carries this season. The Cardinals also saw an efficient night throwing the ball as sophomore Ben Casey went 12-18 for 115 yards and a touchdown and had a strong connection with junior Karson Elwood for 11 receptions, 150 yards, and a touchdown. Jace Tams and Ethan Hill would also toss touchdowns for Treynor.
However, Casey says it was a big defensive win for the Cardinals pitching their third shutout of the season and carrying some momentum into their first playoff matchup.
"We've gotten really good coverage from our defensive backfield, Karson (Downey), Jace, Noah (Nelson), and Danny Kinsella had a really strong game Friday from the safety position," said Casey. "Our inside linebackers have played outstanding all year -- Kyle Moss is one of them and then the other is another senior Jacob Pote, who every week is at the top of the tackle chart for us."
Sophomore Bradley Stock currently leads the team in tackles (40.5), while sophomore Zack Robbins leads with 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have tallied 12 interceptions, including three a piece from Tams and senior Kayden Dirks.
However, Casey says that defense is going to need to be disciplined and physical once again against an ACGC team that has amassed over 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, led by their dual-threat quarterback Brock Littler (98 carries, 761 yards, 11 touchdowns).
"Their kids can run really but they also have just a physicality that jumps out at you -- offensively and defensively," said Casey. "They get off the ball really well and they execute their schemes very soundly."
Keith Christensen will have updates from Adair Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Head Coach Jeff Casey below: