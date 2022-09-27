(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0).
The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday.
“Our focus last week was just that: focus,” Treynor head coach Jeff Casey said. “We wanted our kids to really be dialed in every snap of the game. That’s always the goal, obviously, but we’re really trying to instill that culture of being focused and disciplined throughout the game.”
Treynor jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Cardinals put up 48 points in the first half, the most in any half this season.
Kayden Dirks staged his best performance of the year, completing a sharp 18-of-19 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns through the air. That wasn’t all for Dirks, though, as the senior signal-caller also rushed for 50 yards and three scores.
All of those stats were compiled in the first two periods, as Dirks didn’t take a single snap after halftime.
“You don’t expect a lot of nervousness or anxiousness from [Dirks] because he’s a returning starter, but we kind of threw him through a loop and changed the whole offensive scheme this year,” Casey said. “So, what he was comfortable doing the past three years, we scrapped that and started over. He put in a lot of work in the offseason, he’s a film junkie and he understands the game, so things are really starting to slow down for him and he’s seeing the field really, really well right now.”
Dirks spread the ball around nicely in the air attack, as four different Treynor receivers had multiple catches, led by Noah Nelson, who hauled in eight passes for 86 yards.
While the offense rolled up and down the field, Treynor’s defense dominated, pitching its second straight shutout and holding East Sac County to just 108 total yards.
“Part of it is that kids who hadn’t really played any varsity football before, now have a half a season under their belt, so you start to see [the defense] hit their stride a little bit,” Casey said. “We just kind of went back to emphasizing fundamentals the last few weeks. Tackling, getting off blocks, pursuit, flying to the football, all those sorts of things. When you emphasize it everyday in practice, you hope that it’s gonna show up on Friday nights and it definitely did.”
The Cardinal defense will need to be at the top of its game this week against Underwood, which has arguably the most prolific offense in the state.
It’s safe to say Underwood is a juggernaut. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and have yet to be held under 50 points in a single contest this season while boasting a 48.4 average margin of victory.
“[Underwood] is gonna do some basic football things really, really well,” Casey said. “They’re gonna run some inside zone, they’re gonna run some gap schemes. They play fast, physical defense and they have a quarterback who is really, really good.”
That quarterback is none other than Alex Ravlin, who has torched defenses every step of the way thus far in his senior campaign. Through five games, Ravlin has racked up 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his pass attempts.
Treynor has failed to score a single point in its last two meetings with Underwood. This year, the Cardinals will look to reverse that trend.
“We feel like there are some matchups [against Underwood] that are probably more favorable to us than they were in the past,” Casey said. “Just based on things that we’re doing differently and how we’re kind of utilizing our skill set differently.”
The winner of Treynor’s showdown with Underwood will get one step closer to a championship in Class 1A District 8, though the Cardinals know it will take a nearly flawless performance to upset the high-octane Eagles on the road.
“We just need to stay focused,” Casey said. “That’s been kind of a buzz word for us around here lately. Whether we’re way up or way behind, whether things look grim or things look good… whatever the situation, just focus on your job. That’s all we’ve talked about with the guys, so we’ll continue to speak that language this week.”
Underwood hosts Treynor in this massive matchup Friday at 7 P.M. Nick Stavas and John Tiarks will have a live call of the game on the KMA Video Stream.
Hear the full interview with Casey below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.