(Treynor) -- Treynor football will host a playoff game on Friday evening while searching for a third straight win and sixth in the last seven.
Head coach Jeff Casey has the Cardinals (6-2) in the state playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons and the 20th time in school history. And this time they get to open it at home.
“That was the actual message we gave the kids the last couple weeks,” Casey told KMA Sports. “We think we’re in the playoffs at this point, but let’s go for a home game. They’re pretty rare, and they’re tough to get. We have to take advantage of it.”
The Cardinals have taken advantage of plenty throughout the year, relying on a varied and diverse run game. Quarterback Kayden Dirks has directed the offense well with 372 yards rushing, 620 yards passing and nine total touchdowns.
He’s had plenty of help. Junior Jaxon Schumacher (405 yards, 5 TD), senior Kaden Miller (333 yards, 6 TD) and junior Kyle Moss (177 yards, 2 TD) have all contributed on the ground while senior Todd Pedersen has been a big play receiver with 23 grabs for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
“On offense you always like to look for that big play,” Casey said, “but for us it’s let’s get four or five yards every play. Let’s control the ball, control the clock and move the chains.”
The Cardinals have played complementary football all season, teaming their No. 12 ranked offense (28.6 PPG) with the No. 14 ranked defense (15.45 PPG allowed). Senior Adley Drake has a team-best 49.0 tackles to go with 4.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks. Classmate Caleb Iliff tops the team with 8.5 TFLs, and they have been opportunistic with 15 forced turnovers, including 12 interceptions.
As they are wont to do, Treynor will meet a Northwest Iowa opponent in the opening round. Ridge View (5-3) comes to town out of a strong District 1 and the 15th-ranked schedule in 1A.
“They’re coming out of a really, really strong district,” Casey said. “It’s a district we’re all too familiar with the last few years. We had a pretty good idea it would be these guys. They have a really talented quarterback.”
Senior Cade Harriman has thrown for 808 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he’s been dynamic on the ground with 1,010 yards and 10 scores.
“When I see numbers like that, I think back to 2019,” Casey continued. “That was Jake Fisher for us, and that was in an 11-game season. This kid is talented. He gets out and runs around pretty well, and they’ve got some other kids that are pretty impressive running the ball as well.”
When it’s not Harriman running the ball, seniors Brody Deitering and Ernie Clayton are likely to have it after rushing for 457 and 336 yards, respectively, on the season.
“We’ve gotta stop the run,” Casey said. “That’s always our number one priority. Whether it’s the quarterback running or the backs that are pretty shifty and quick. We have to contain the run game, defensively.”
On offense, Casey says they won’t look to reinvent the wheel this week – or any week beyond it.
“Just continue to understand the schemes and the principles that got us to where we are,” he said.
Keith Christensen will have reports from Treynor on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear segments of the interview with Coach Casey below.