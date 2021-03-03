(Des Moines) -- The Treynor girls basketball team entered Wednesday morning’s state quarterfinal as a 32-point underdog according to the popular computer rankings website bcmoorerankings.com.
The Cardinals were out to prove games aren’t played on computers, and they did just that despite coming up short in a 44-36 2A state quarterfinal loss to No. 2 ranked and seeded Dike-New Hartford (24-0).
“That was in the back of our minds,” Coach Joe Chapman admitted. “Sometimes (the computer) is right and sometimes they’re wrong. I knew with our game plan, our girls were ready for a fight.”
While Chapman — a state championship-winning coach — takes no solace in moral victories, he was more than proud of the way his team battled a Dike-New Hartford squad outscoring their opponents by nearly 35 points per game.
“I said, here’s the deal, 32 minutes and when we’re done they need to know they were in a fight,” Chapman added. “And they knew they were in a fight.”
Treynor scored 16 of the first 24 points on their way to opening an eight-point advantage. They even took a 21-17 lead into halftime, taking advantage of the 3-point shooting of Mandy Stogdill and Clara Teigland.
“(BCMoore) fueled our fire,” Teigland said. “We really wanted to come out strong and never back down and prove them wrong.”
Dike-New Hartford used their rangy, athletic and long defense to force 17 second-half turnovers and finished the game with 16 steals. They outscored the 2019 state champions by a 16-5 third quarter total to take control.
However, the Cardinals (20-5) weren’t quite finished. Down by 11, they mounted a late run that pulled them within four thanks to scrappy defense and quick layups on the other end. The late rally was indicative of how Treynor got to Des Moines, coming back from down 10 in a regional final win over Underwood.
“Every girl wants to end the season in that locker room,” Chapman said. “We went down fighting, and we did all we could. If you play your hardest, and the other team plays their hardest, then the result is fair.”
Stogdill, who played at the state tournament in three of her four seasons, scored a game-high 16 points, making four of her seven 3-point attempts, and nabbed five steals.
“It feels good to be the leader here at state,” Stogdill said. “I’ve always been the underclassmen, and it feels great to be with this team. We worked hard together all season.”
Teigland added 15 points, 11 hard-earned rebounds and three steals for Treynor, which returned to state after a one-year respite last year.
“At Treynor, they have that expectation,” Chapman said. “We put a lot of work in, and if you put the work in you expect the results. I knew we had some pieces (this year), and Alyssa Kellar joining was a game changer. I told the younger girls, you’re never guaranteed this. Nothing is promised, but I’m proud of these girls.”
Check out the full video interview with Coach Chapman, Teigland, Stogdill and Anna Halverson below.