(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Schwartz once thought he would play basketball in college, but doors opened for the Treynor multi-sport star to play football at Iowa Western.
"This opportunity isn't given to a lot of people," Schwartz said. "I'm excited to play a sport at the next level. This is opening up so many doors for me."
The standout kicker admits that he expected basketball to be his sport of choice in college until recently.
"The goal was always basketball," Schwartz said. "But as I got more into kicking, I realized there was more of a future for me in it. I love basketball, but I feel kicking opens up more doors and will be more beneficial to me."
Schwartz was a flawless 31-for-31 on extra-point attempts this year while also draining two field goals. However, he points to a clutch performance in his junior season as the moment he thought football was his collegiate sport.
"My junior football season, I hit a game-winning field goal at East Sac," he said. "I realized I had something. I've always had a big leg, but that prompted me to take it (kicking) seriously."
Iowa Western is known to produce Division I talent, which Schwartz hopes to become when he leaves Council Bluffs.
"The coaches were great, and the facilities were great," he said. "I didn't realize I had such a great facility right down the street."
Schwartz is adamant he wants to play at a higher level, but he knows it won't happen by accident.
"Those doors won't open without me putting in work," he said. "I have to focus on kicking at Iowa Western before I can focus on the future. Just focusing on kicking should benefit me and make me the best kicker I can be."
Check out the full interview with Schwartz below.