(Treynor) -- Treynor football paid homage to the state champion from the same school 20 years earlier on Friday night.
“One of my pregame talks before we left to head to Council Bluffs was mentioning KMA put our 2003 team (in the Hall of Fame) earlier in the day,” Cardinals head coach Jeff Casey said. “The big thing with that was defense. I challenged the team to go out and get a shutout in honor of the 2003 team.”
The Cardinals did just that in their opener, cruising to a 41-0 win over St. Albert this past Friday night.
“Even when we put the younger kids in they stepped up and made plays when they needed to,” Casey said. “I was really happy with the defense and thought the offense executed fairly efficiently. Overall, I was really pleased.”
Treynor totaled 14.0 tackles for loss on the night, led by 5.0 TFLs each from juniors Zack Robbins and Tristen Pearce, which combined for 4.0 sacks.
“That’s a pretty good start for a couple of juniors starting on our defensive side,” Casey said. “They play with a tenacity that is a little bit different. They play with an edge and are really athletic and very quick. They’re tough to block and helped set the tone early for us.”
Offensively, junior Ben Casey threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 26.1 yards per completion while finding seniors Jace Tams (3 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD), Karson Elwood (3 receptions, 84 yards, 2 TD) and Caleb Cooper (2 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD). The rushing game was led by senior Danny Kinsella’s 78 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve got some big play guys out there, and we try to throw the ball up to them,” Coach Casey said. “Our timing was off on some throws early in the game. We were off by a step or two, and once we got the timing pretty well it was pretty efficient at that point.
“The guys up front gave good protection, and Ben had time in the backfield to get his feet set to find Karson and Jace. We did try to establish a little of the ground game, but when you have a lot of good athletes on the edge, you have to find a way to get them the ball.”
Treynor moves their attention on to Tri-Center (0-1) in Week 2, as they welcome their Western Iowa Conference rival to town. The Trojans opened with a 64-27 loss to AHSTW.
“They’re going to be a good ball club,” Coach Casey said. “They’re very well-coached again. They graduated arguably one of the best workhorses in the state last year, and one thing I’ve learned is they’ll get a guy like that, he’ll be a stud for a couple years, graduate and you have a sigh of relief. But then they trot some other kid out there that does the same thing.”
Casey is referring to junior Carter Kunze, who carried 31 times and finished with 116 yards against the Vikings. He’s also impressed with a usual staple of any Tri-Center defense.
“Their linebacking corps is usually about the best we go against,” Casey added of Tri-Center. “They’re active and diagnose plays quickly on the defensive side. We need to play anther clean game (this Friday) and be very disciplined.
“And we’ve got to get better on third down. That was one thing we didn’t do a very good job of (against St. Albert). We weren’t efficient on third down.”
Keith Christensen will have reports from Treynor/Tri-Center on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
