(Treynor) -- For the second time in the last year, the Treynor girls overcame a double-digit deficit to post a win over Underwood.
"I gotta give Underwood credit," Coach Joe Chapman said. "First half, they came right at us. They were more aggressive, and they were the hungrier team.”
Treynor’s 40-33 win comes 317 days after the Cardinals overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Underwood in a regional final.
"It was awfully eerie of what happened last year," Chapman said. "Credit to our team. I told them I was OK if we lost fighting. And we came out fighting. I learned a lot about this team tonight."
Treynor's 32nd win over Underwood in the last 33 tries seemed doubtful early when Underwood scored 10 of the first 14 and used a suffocating defense to take a 20-7 lead into the halftime break.
"I wanted to get to halftime and get stuff changed as soon as we can," Chapman said. "I told the girls that it was simple. We were not playing Treynor girls basketball. We had to go out there and play like we know how every possession. One thing happened after another, and it clicked."
"In the first half, they were running a different offense," said junior guard Clara Teigland. "We had to change our defense up, but we came out ready to play (in the second half)."
While the defense had to adjust, Treynor's offense had to adapt, as Underwood made life tough on Teigland in the first half with only two points.
"They were running a box-and-1," Teigland said. "It's just frustrating, but we've put in stuff on the offensive side to combat that."
Teigland worked through her early woes and finished with 11 points, highlighted by the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
"It shows how tough she is and how much she wants it," Chapman said about Teigland's second-half performance. "Clara is a fighter. When you have Clara Teigland on your team, you have a chance."
Ella Tiarks and Emma Flathers provided sparks for Treynor in the comeback win. Flathers tallied 11 points and posted a pair of key buckets during the comeback, including a buzzer-beating putback at the end of the third to trim the margin to 28-25.
"I tried to get as many rebounds and putbacks as I could," Flathers said. "My shots were falling, so it worked."
Tiarks also cracked double figures with 10 points. However, her presence was perhaps best recognized on the defensive end. She overcame some early struggles against Underwood star Alizabeth Jacobsen and contained her in the second half.
"My coaches told me to do anything I could to keep her out," Tiarks said. "I tried to get as many touches on her as I could and made sure to box her out.'
Tiarks' focus on Jacobsen and some inopportune Underwood misses prevailed for Treynor down the stretch behind the No. 2 ranked defense in Class 2A, according to BCMoore.
"I think the game was won with us defensively in the second half," Chapman said. "We hang our hat on our 2-3, but they took care of our 2-3, so we went to man. Two weeks ago, I wouldn't have thought we were ready to run man. Now we have another tool in the toolbox."
Jacobsen led Underwood with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Kendra Kuck contributed eight points, and Aliyah Humphrey scored six. The Eagles (9-2, 5-1) look to bounce back on Tuesday against IKM-Manning.
Friday's win marks the 10th in a row for Treynor. They now have sole control of first place in the Western Iowa Conference and should maintain a strong grip on their No. 5 ranking in Class 2A. The Cardinals return to action next Friday against Missouri Valley.
"We have four days to get better and work on some things that Underwood took away from us," Chapman said. "We'll be ready next Friday."
Check out the full interviews with Teigland, Flathers and Tiarks below.