(Treynor) — Treynor had three players finish in double figures and totaled 14 steals in a non-conference win over Bishop Heelan Thursday night.
The Cardinals (2-0) picked up their second-straight win to open the season, as they pulled away for a 64-50 win in a game heard on KMA 960.
“I thought we were really good defensively,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Rucker. “We were in the right positions to make plays with our hands. Offensively, we were driving us crazy with our ball control and passing, but we’ve got to get them in the right position too. So, we’ll improve on that.”
The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, which featured four lead changes and three ties. Treynor trailed 9-5, but closed the frame on a 7-0 run to lead 12-9 after one.
In the second, the pace picked up as the Cardinals stretched their lead to as much as 10 points and carried a 34-26 advantage into the locker room.
Both teams stayed even in the third with Treynor outscoring the Crusaders 16-14 to take a 50-40 lead into the final eight minutes, before closing things out for the win.
Noah James led the Cardinals with 22 points on the night. He was joined in double figures by Tim Zimmerman, who poured in 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Sid Schaaf with 13 points and nine steals.
“We played pretty aggressive defensively,” said Schaaf. “We like to play fast, but there were things we could clear up. For it being the second game of the season with not having much of a summer, I thought we played pretty good and aggressive.”
“I was working with (Assistant) Coach (Jim) Lovely in practice,” said James. “They were bugging me about how no one was going to be able to guard me if I get it in the high post. I just have to be confident in my abilities and take it to the hoop. Credit to Tim, Sid and all those good defenders guarding me in practice and helping me get better.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rucker, Schaaf and James in a video interview you can view below.
Bishop Heelan falls to 0-1 to open the season. The Crusaders were led by 12 points and seven boards from Nick Miller. Levi Meis added nine points, while Carter Kuehl and Aidan Kuehl each scored eight.