(Treynor) -- Treynor quarterback Kayden Dirks found the recruiting process to be quite stressful. However, Central College put him at ease on his way to choosing the Pella school.
“The people at Central and the students I met have been really good to me,” Dirks told KMA Sports. “They’ve been like almost family to me so far, even though I’ve only met them once or twice. The coaches built a really strong relationship with me, and I think that’s going to carry on to the field and for the rest of my life.”
Dirks finished out his Treynor career with a strong senior season that saw him throw for 1,167 yards, rush for 390 and account for 19 total offensive touchdowns.
“Ever since I moved to quarterback in the sixth grade, it’s been my dream to play quarterback at the next level,” Dirks said. “I’m looking to prove a lot of people wrong since I’m only like 5-foot-8.”
What Dirks lacks for in height, he has made up for in simply working hard. He’s spent the last several years – in season and out of season – turning himself into a quarterback that caught the attention of the Central coaches.
“(They run) a lot of air raid packages,” Dirks said of Central. “I feel like I can throw the ball about anywhere on the field, and I’m a dual threat so I can also run the ball. I just feel like I’m going to be a good fit for the offense.”
Dirks credits work with Warren Academy in Omaha in driving his improvement over the years. He also credits his Treynor coaches, camp coaches and teammates.
“The coaches are amazing and top level,” he said. “I take all of the teachings and try to make myself better every day, just by doing one thing a time. “
Hear much more with Dirks in the audio file below on his decision to play football at Central.