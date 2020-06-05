(Treynor) -- When Treynor baseball opens the season on June 15th, it will mark the first time in nearly 15 years that they will be coached by someone other than Bob Mantell.
The KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductee retired this past summer, handing the reins of one of KMAland's most consistent programs over to assistant Scott Wallace.
"I've got some big shoes to fill," Wallace said. "It will be fun."
Wallace has served as an assistant the past couple seasons, which he feels has prepared him for this opportunity.
"Being a part of the program for the last couple years, I was able to understand and experience the tradition and culture of the program," he said. "They're all familiar with me. The transition shouldn't be too difficult."
It looked as if concerns over COVID-19 were going to delay Wallace's first year at Treynor. However, Governor Kim Reynolds gave the approval for a season to take place, creating a sense of excitement in Treynor.
"It was a great afternoon when we heard the news," Wallace said. "These kids, especially these six seniors, get to compete. I'm OK with a 15/16-game season. It's better than not having a season at all."
The Cardinals went 27-11 season, falling to Western Iowa Conference foe Underwood in a district final. The two teams figure to be among the top of the WIC again this year along with the likes of AHSTW and Tri-Center.
"The kids coming back are hungry," Wallace said. "They know what to expect. Underwood is a quality program as well. They're excited to have an opportunity. I know the boys are really amped up to play those guys this year."
The Cardinals graduated three seniors, but return lots of productivity, including their three top pitchers from a year ago.
Drew Petersen started 10 games for the Cardinals last season, going 5-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts.
Northwestern College commit Nate McCombs made eight starts in 2019 with a 7-1 record, 3.05 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
"He's crafty," Wallace said of the southpaw McCombs. "He's got great velocity with his fastball. He's deadly on the mound and definitely an asset to this program."
McCombs will be joined on the mound by Jaxson Schumacher, who flourished in opportunities as an eighth-grader. Schumacher made five starts, going 4-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
Schumacher also led the Cardinals' hitting efforts last season, hitting .421 in 126 at-bats with 46 RBIS and 21 extra-base hits including four home runs.
"He tore the cover off the ball," Wallace said. "I know he's been working on his own time. Another year of maturity. That kid is going to be a reckon to deal with for the next four years. We're looking for a big freshman year from him."
Senior Kristian Martens hit .389 last year with 32 RBIs. McCombs, Petersen, Will Halverson, Ryan Bach, Brock Wallace, AJ Schiltz and Wyatt James were also key contributors last year, and figure to do so again this season.
Treynor's baseball program has seen plenty of success, and a few trips to the state tournament, in recent years. They are hopeful they can do it again this year.
"Obviously everyone wants to make it to Principal Park," Wallace said. "These kids want to get back to Principal Park. We want to compete. We just got to keep building up from there."
Treynor will open the season June 15th against Logan-Magnolia. The complete interview with Coach Wallace can be heard below.