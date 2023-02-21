(Council Bluffs) – The Treynor boys basketball team is one win away from a 17th trip to the State Tournament thanks in part to a hot-shooting first quarter in a win over Underwood.
The Cardinals (17-6) hit four three-pointers in the opening frame and held off a push from the Eagles in the second half to win 63-53 in a district final Tuesday.
"I thought we were very good in the first half," said Head Coach Scott Rucker. "The second half, we got back on our heels a little bit, but Underwood obviously had something to do with that. Fortunately, we put ourselves in a position to weather that. In the long run, I think a game like that will be good for us. It's just hard to hold a lead when teams have their season on the line."
Treynor put up 22 points in the first quarter, getting two treys apiece from Ethan Konz and Alan Young, and led 22-14.
"It felt like everything was clicking," said Rucker. "Offensively, we were able to -- against a really good defensive team -- get some good looks. Having Ethan (Dickerson) down low, we felt like he had a mismatch, and that kind of starts everything for us. But also, let's be honest, we shot the heck out of it to start. Coaches look awful smart when you shoot the ball like that."
In the second, the Cardinals extended their lead to as many as 16 and held a 37-24 advantage at the break.
In the third, both teams started out hot from three-point range, led by Treynor’s Jace Tams – who hit three triples in the quarter. Underwood would again make a push at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 48-37.
In the fourth, Treynor kept the Eagles at arms’ length, never letting the lead get into single digits en route to the win – their third over Underwood this year.
"When we're at our best, we're in the help, we're flying around defensively and making plays," said Rucker. "That's where we've got to the last three-and-a-half weeks. And having Ethan (Dickerson) back there can erase a few mistakes."
Tams led five Treynor players in double figures with 16 points. Konz added 11, while Karson Elwood, Young and Ethan Dickerson all had 10. Dickerson added eight rebounds and four blocks in the middle.
The win moves the Cardinals into a Substate Final on Saturday night at Sioux City East against top-ranked Central Lyon.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Young, Dickerson and Rucker in a video you can view below.
Alex Ravlin paced the Underwood attack with 11 points, while Jack Vanfossan added 10 points and 10 rebounds.