(Treynor) — The Treynor football team used a dominant rushing attack and a relentless defensive line to pick up a season-opening 28-13 over Clarinda Saturday night.
The Treynor offense churned out 291 yards on the ground, while the defense racked up six sacks and held Clarinda to 143 total yards in the win.
“I thought we played really hard,” said Treynor Head Coach Jeff Casey. “We talked about Clarinda was going to be physical and big. They were coming off a good year last year in what I thought was the best 1A district in the state. They were experienced with the physical game, so we had to be ready.”
Treynor got things started on its first drive of the season, marching 59 yards in six plays capped by an Evan Smith score from six yards out to put them up 7-0. Following a Clarinda punt and a Treynor turnover on downs, Clarinda scored when quarterback Wyatt Schmitt picked up a fumbled snap and raced 35 yards to the end zone. The PAT snap was mishandled and Clarinda trailed 7-6 after one quarter.
In the second, a bad snap on a punt gave Treynor the ball on the Clarinda 10 yard line. Noah James found Sid Schaaf in the back of the end zone on the first play of the drive to put Treynor up 13-6. Another three-and-out from Clarinda gave Treynor the ball back. James hit Schaaf for a 23-yard gain and then Kaden Miller ripped off runs of 10 and 11 yards before scoring from three yards out to put Treynor up 19-6.
Clarinda would answer right before the half, going 63 yards on nine plays. Schmitt scored from the three for his second TD of the night to bring the game within 19-13 at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Treynor added some cushion in the fourth. Treynor marched 52 yards on 10 plays and got a 29-yard field goal from Owen Mieska to go up 22-13. Following a Clarinda punt, Treynor a score from Braden Larsen to seal the 28-13 win.
Miller paced the Treynor offense with 106 yards on 23 totes with one touchdown. James added 65 yards on the ground and 57 yards through the air. Schaaf hauled in three passes for 49 yards. Treynor’s defense — led by Blake Sadr — sacked Schmitt six times on the night.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Miller, Sadr and Casey in a video you can view below.
Clarinda was led by Schmitt, who racked up 38 yards and two scores on the ground and 81 yards passing.