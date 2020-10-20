(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals posted 83 points in their opening-round win over MVAOCOU, now they turn their attention to the team they eliminated last season.
The Cardinals' 83-18 victory over MVACOU in Class 1A action was their fifth win of the season and second over the Rams in as many weeks.
The secret for Treynor's dominant performance, according to Coach Jeff Casey, was a fast start, posting 49 first-quarter points.
"That's something we try to preach to the kids a lot," he said. "Don't mess around, just get out there and get going on a high note. We certainly did that."
Treynor threw only one pass, but they didn't need to do anymore as the ground game churned for 323 yards on 35 carries with 11 different carriers. The Cardinals' stellar ground game found the end zone eight times with six different runners. Kaden Miller and Noah James scored twice each while Charlie Schrage, Jaxon Schumacher, Tom Schwartz and Kyle Moss also had touchdowns for Treynor.
The Cardinals have spread the wealth in the ground game all season with 18 different players splitting the 386 carries for 1,976 yards and 28 scores. Their deep rushing attack has come from two different scenarios-- 1. lopsided games that have allowed some of the younger guys playing time, 2. injuries that have prompted new faces into the lineup.
"We are in a pretty good spot injury and health-wise," Casey said. "We had some guys that in other situations we would have got back a little sooner, but we held off on some of those guys and made sure they were 100 percent. For future development, just getting those kids out there and getting them some Friday night reps has been important.
The successes of Treynor's ground attack would not be possible without the offensive line, led by Blake Sadr and Caleb Iliff. While the offensive line has paved the way, they have battled adversity, too.
"Every week we've had a different group of five starting linemen," Casey said. "We've been missing some consistency, but the kids that come in have been able to blend together. We always say we are going to be as good as the guys up front."
Defensively, the Cardinals have been stout in their victories, allowing only 8.8 points per game in their five losses. Casey says it all starts with the defensive line.
"We've been able to get pressure with our four down linemen," he said. "That allows us to do some things on the back end that we otherwise wouldn't be able to do."
Treynor has seen a unique mix of offensive styles from pass-heavy attacks like OABCIG and Underwood, to ground games such as Clarinda and Missouri Valley, even balanced offenses like Glenwood. Casey feels the diverse offensive styles his team has had to prepare for only benefits them.
"I tried to put in a scheme that allows some flexibility with the different offenses we see from week to week," he said.
The Cardinals' second-round opponent -- Western Christian, bodes one of the more balanced offenses they have seen this season.
Treynor is no stranger to Western Christian, having defeated them 21-10 in the postseason last season.
The Wolfpack enter Friday's matchup at 4-3 and have posted 2,012 total yards of offense (1,240 passing, 772 rushing).
"They're tall, long and athletic," Casey said. "They move very well and their quarterback is mobile. They give a lot of different sets. They've got some really well-run offenses. The screen game is really important to them. We can't get lost in the shuffle of all the things that are happening. We talk about teams window dressing their offense and they do a good job of that."
Defensively, Western Christian has suffocated opponents by allowing only six, seven and 10 points in their last three games. Last year, the Cardinals were able to slice the Wolfpack with 121 passing yards. However, this year's Treynor squad relies much more on the run, but Casey knows they will likely need an enhanced performance from the passing game.
"We are going to have to throw the football, which is something we have not done all year," Casey said. "We are not really attempting to throw the ball, but we are going to have to do that Friday. They are very fast and physical to the ball, we are going to have to throw it a little bit."
Keith Christensen will be in Hull Friday evening as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which will begin at 6:20 and run through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Casey can be heard below.