(Treynor) — The Treynor volleyball team rebounded from a sluggish start and played two nearly perfect sets to win a Western Iowa Conference championship Thursday night.
The Cardinals (24-6) took down Tri-Center in the rubber match between the two teams, winning 21-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-23.
“The first set, I thought we came out really tight,” said Treynor Head Coach Kim Barents. “In the next two sets, I thought we stuck to the game plan. And in the fourth set, we were up big. Sometimes when you have it, you get a little tight. We just had to take a deep breathe and finish it.”
The Trojans controlled the action in the first set, keeping Treynor at arm’s length to win the opener. That’s when the switch flipped. Treynor cruised to victories in the second and third set, using a combination of aggressive serving and a stifling block to hold Tri-Center at bay.
The Cardinals finished with nine aces at the service line.
“We served tough, and we’ve kind of done that all year,” said Barents. “They got us a few times with a little float or drop serve. We just played tough and the girls have done that all year.
At the net, Treynor had 12 solo blocks, getting four from Natalie Simpson, three from Kiralyn Horton, two each from Emma Flathers and Kailey Rochholtz and one from Maddie Lewis.
“We’ve got girls that take pride in playing at the net,” said Barents. “That’s their defense because they don’t get to play the front row. We work on it a lot at practice. I’m proud of them.”
Following two easy set wins in the second and third, Treynor got a match point up 24-19 in the fourth. Tri-Center scored two points, prompting a Cardinal timeout and then scored two more to cut it to 24-23 and prompt another timeout. Following the second timeout, a Lewis kill ended the night.
“I just told them to take a deep breathe,” said Barents. “We really needed to settle ourselves down and sometimes deep breathes help.”
Lewis paced the Treynor attack with 16 kills on the night.
“We’ve been working so hard in practice every single day,” said Lewis. “Since the beginning of the season, we knew we wanted this so bad. This was our huge goal.”
Rochholtz added 11 kills and Flathers had 42 assists in the win. Delaney Simpson added five aces from the service line.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Lewis and Barents in a video you can view below.
Mikenzie Brewer led Tri-Center with eight kills in the loss.