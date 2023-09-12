(Treynor) – The Treynor volleyball team shook off a slow start Tuesday to come back for a conference win over Underwood.
The Class 2A No. 7 Cardinals (11-0, 2-0) dropped just their second set of the season but stormed back to notch a 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Eagles (4-13, 0-2).
"We had our up and down moments," said Treynor Head Coach Lea Crouse. "We didn't come out as strong as we should have, but we saw a lot of good things. They go in little spurts. We're just trying to figure out how to put all that together so that we can play some complete games."
Underwood sandwiched 3-0 runs after three points from Treynor to start off and scored 13 of the first 22 in the set to jump out to an early 13-9 lead. The Eagles continued to pull away, going up 19-12 before closing out the set for a 25-17 lead. The loss in the opening set was just the second set the Cardinals have dropped all year.
"We just needed to calm down and play our own game," said Crouse. "We didn't pass well. We weren't controlling the net very well. They were finding spots that were open for us, and we just weren't communicating that. We needed to talk a lot more and use our hitters better and be more aggressive up at the net."
Treynor rebounded quickly in the second set, using an aggressive serve and settling in with their hitters to roll to a 25-10. In the third, the Cardinals again got out to a good start, scoring 10 of the first 16 and eventually pulling away for a 25-15 win to go up 2-1. In the fourth, Treynor got off to another strong start, leading 8-2 early and continuing to pull away for a comfortable 25-13 win.
"We started to gel a little bit more," said Crouse. "We were all hesitating a little bit when we really haven't seen that this year. We had to figure out how to come out of that funk and have some better energy and better intensity. Nora (Konz) did a good job for us finding that intensity. Aubree James always does a really good job, and Ella Tiarks really came out tonight and had some really hard hits. That was great to bring up our intensity."
Treynor had a balanced attack offensively, led by 11 kills apiece from Nora Konz and Ella Tiarks. Tiarks was also a menace at the net, tallying four blocks.
"They were just calling out what shots were open," said Tiarks. "The deep corners were open for pushes and tips. I was just trying to hit that opening and use their hands to tip it over."
Aubree James notched seven kills, while Hailey Swanson handed out 35 assists in the win.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Tiarks and Crouse in a video you can view below.
Underwood was led by a match-high 16 kills from Ruby Patomson to go along with 20 digs.