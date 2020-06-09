(Treynor) -- One year removed from a trip to the state tournament, the Treynor Cardinals are looking to reload rather than rebuild.
The Cardinals will have to replace four of their top seven hitters and the reigning KMAland Pitcher of the Year, but they will be ready to go.
"A lot of just getting back into the swing," Coach Kara Huisman said of her team's early-season practices. "A lot of just getting our feet underneath us."
Like most of the state, the Cardinals patiently waited for what felt like forever until the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union gave the approval for a summer sports season. Now they look to make the most of it.
"It's been awesome," Huisman said. "We are completely thrilled to have the opportunity to be on the field. You can tell that's how the girls feel. It's a pretty special thing, and we are aware it is."
Last year was a dream season for the Cardinals, who posted a 31-4 record -- including an 18-0 showing in the Western Iowa Conference -- en route to a trip to the state tournament. However many of the key contributors from last year are gone. But as Coach Huisman told her team, that doesn't mean doom for the Cardinals.
"Our slogan this year is that different isn't always bad," Huisman said. "Every team feels different, and I think this team feels about as special as any I've ever had. There's no denying last year was a special run, but we've got some really good leadership, some young talent coming up and some kids ready to step up. We're excited. We're getting a lot better everyday."
One of the seniors the Cardinals are forced to replace is Coach Huisman's daughter -- Sydni -- who posted a 30-3 record with a 0.59 ERA and 376 strikeouts last year and was named the KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year.
The good news for the Cardinals is there's another Huisman ready to step up -- eighth grader Jadyn Huisman. Stella Umphreys and Keelea Navara are also expected to see some time in the circle.
"We're going to be a little bit of pitcher-by-committee," Coach Huisman said.
Offensively, Umphreys is the top returner for the Cards. She hit .413 last season driving in a team-high 35 RBIs. Kennedy Elwood, Tori Castle, Alyssa Kellar and Josie Davidson also return to the mix for the Cardinals.
Coach Huisman is hopeful her team can continue to improve all season.
"We're going to be way better come July than we are right now," she said. "Our learning curve is steep. I've been completely floored by the first week of practice. I'm confident with what we have. We just have to stay within ourselves. If every girl plays their role, we are going to be OK."
While they made it look easy last year, going undefeated in conference play will not be easy this year with AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood returning key pieces from last year.
"Our WIC is loaded," Huisman said. "It's going to be fun. It's going to be about as good as we've seen it."
When the postseason rolls around, Huisman is hopeful they can put themselves in a situation to surprise some people.
"Our goal is going to be to peak at the right time," she said.
Treynor is slated to open the season June 15th against Logan-Magnolia. The complete interview with Coach Huisman can be heard below.