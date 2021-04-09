(Treynor) -- Treynor standout Evyn Eblen will continue her soccer career at the next level with Northwestern in Orange City.
Eblen, who has been a multi-year contributor to many successful Cardinals teams, says she didn’t know if she was going to pursue soccer originally.
“Northwestern admission reached out and asked if I wanted to come for a recruit weekend,” Eblen said. “That was the spring of my junior year, so that didn’t exactly pan out. But there were a lot of conversations with coaches, and I really love Northwestern. It made me want to play there.”
The 5-foot-8 defender says the community she found at Northwestern allayed any doubts about playing soccer at the next level.
“It was such a welcoming atmosphere,” she said. “Every single person I met there just walking on campus (was nice). I just fell in love with it and the area. The students and staff are really great.”
Eblen, who started every game during her sophomore season, says the cancellation of her junior year and the reality of being a senior had plenty to do with her decision to keep playing.
“I think it was really just my senior year hitting,” she said. “Starting to play one last time with my team and realizing it was really close to being over. I love the sport and want to continue playing as long as I possibly can. Northwestern being so great made it easy for me to really want to push to continue in this sport.”
Eblen was a guest on Friday’s Upon Further Review. Hear the full interview linked below.