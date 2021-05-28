(Treynor) -- Treynor saw their 9-0 lead over AHSTW evaporate, but the Cardinals held on for a wacky, 10-7 win in Western Iowa Conference play on Friday.
"Early on, we swung the bat well and were aggressive at the plate," Coach Scott Wallace said. "They're resilient. They have a motor and don't want the other team to come back. We are still young and trying to figure things out, but I'll take the win. No matter how."
Jaxon Schumacher and Brady Coffman bookended the victory with stellar performances on the mound.
Schumacher got the start and struck out eight of the 10 hitters he faced. The Cardinals only surrendered one baserunner in Schumacher's three innings of action, and it came off a dropped third strike.
"I was feeling it," he said. "It was easy to locate the fastball. I trusted my arm, and we had it going."
"He spots up really well," Wallace said. "His curveball worked really well, too."
While Schumacher was throwing heaters, his offense gave him some support with nine runs in the first three innings.
Schumacher, Coffman and Grady McKern knocked in runs during Treynor's 9-0 start.
Kaden Snyder relieved Schumacher in the fourth inning, and AHSTW managed to scratch four runs on the board. They followed with a three-run fifth inning, where they loaded the bases with a go-ahead opportunity but could not take the lead.
Coffman came in during the sixth with a save opportunity. The junior closed the game by allowing only one baserunner and accumulating all six outs via strikeouts, four of which came with a called strike three.
"I just wanted to go in, get the outs and get done with this game," Coffman said. "It was cold, and I didn't want to give up any more runs. It felt like a big zone tonight, so I tried to put my fastball in there."
"He's put a lot of time in the offseason," Wallace said. "He threw well Tuesday night. We had to stop the bleeding. I didn't want to put him in, but we had to throw some strikes."
Offensively, Coffman finished the evening with three runs scored, two hits and an RBI.
Jacob Coon received the start for AHSTW and tossed six innings for the Vikings but earned the loss. Brayden Lund paced AHSTW's offense with two hits and two runs scored. The Vikings (1-2) return to action on Tuesday against Underwood.
With the win, Treynor advances to 2-0. They will look to move to 3-0 on Tuesday when they travel to Tri-Center.
"Definitely a long season," Wallace said. "We are just trying to figure out the placements. I think we will get everything ironed out and be OK."
Full video interviews with Schumacher, Coffman and Coach Wallace can be viewed below.