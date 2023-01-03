(Treynor) -- The holiday break didn’t affect Treynor’s momentum, as the Cardinals (11-0) smothered Western Iowa Conference foe AHSTW (3-7) en route to a 46-23 victory Tuesday.
“Gotta give credit to AHSTW, they played well,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “We had some shots, we just couldn’t hit them. When you don’t make shots, it’s hard to get your offense going. Our girls know that if you don’t hit shots, you better play well defensively so you stay in the game.”
The Cardinals held the Lady Vikes to single digits in each quarter using a suffocating press and forcing nearly 30 turnovers.
“With this group, we don’t have a lot of size… but we have a lot of speed,” Chapman said. “We try to switch up our defenses. Each night is a little different in which one’s working based on the other team’s personnel and we just keep switching up until we find one that we like that gets our girls in rhythm.”
On a night where baskets came at a premium for both squads, Alexa Schwartz dropped 16 points
“Overall I think we started off a little bit slow, but throughout the game we got our momentum going, we got the ball moving on offense and our defense got better, so that’s what helped us keep pushing through the game,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz accounted for over a third of her team’s total tally thanks to some timely three-point shooting and opportune scoring underneath the basket.
“We started shooting better in the second half and it’s all because we were moving the ball on offense,” Schwartz said. “In the first half, the balls weren’t going in, but what can you do? You just gotta come out even better.”
Treynor started the night 0-14 from three-point range, making the game a defensive, grind-it-out contest from the get-go.
“We’re really working on our defense right now,” Schwartz said. “We have three different defenses we can run well and execute.”
AHSTW hung around for much of the first half, but an 8-0 run late in the second quarter gave Treynor a 25-14 edge heading into halftime.
The second half was much of the same, with AHSTW keeping it within single digits until the closing minutes of the third quarter when Treynor went on another big run to take a 15-point lead into the final frame.
Treynor closed out the contest by locking down the Lady Vikes in the fourth quarter and notching its first victory of 2023.
“Our team has really good chemistry right now, and throughout the season we have,” Schwartz said. “It really didn’t take us much time to settle in. Coming out of [winter] break, we had a few good practices, which really helped us in this game.”
The Cardinals, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, improved to 11-0 with the win Tuesday night.
“We just gotta remember the little things that we gotta do,” Chapman said. “In games like tonight where we aren’t shooting it well, the little things are bigger, and they did some of the little things we preach.”
Treynor sits firmly atop the Western Iowa Conference standings with a road date against rival No. 9 Underwood, the team that eliminated the Cardinals in the regional finals a season ago, coming up on Friday.
“Of course we wanna win the conference,” Chapman said. “It’s no secret that Friday’s game is a big game and it’s no secret that Underwood ended our season last year and we have a lot of girls coming back that were a part of that. We won tonight and now we turn our heads toward Underwood and prepare on Wednesday and Thursday.”
Friday’s game between Treynor and Underwood tips off at 6 P.M.
View full video interviews with Schartz and Chapman below.