(Atlantic) -- Both Treynor golf teams left Wednesday's Western Iowa Conference Tournament as champions after impressive rounds.
On the girls side, the Cardinals defended last year's conference crown by shooting a 400, 20 strokes better than runner-up Logan-Magnolia.
"We have high hopes and high standards for ourselves," said Treynor Coach Tara Wilkie. "This is a step in the right direction for us. "Today was a dog fight for us. We didn't play our best round of the season. We had a couple of seasons worsts, but I'm glad the girls persevered. The girls came together in the last couple of holes when we were in a dog fight."
Wilkie feels her team's ability to persevere when things didn't go their way on Wednesday is a testament to their depth, talent and mental toughness.
"We have five seniors on our team," she said. "The experience we have and the resilience we show is nice."
Brooklynn Currin paced the Cardinals with a runner-up finish (90), while Madeline Lewis took home a sixth-place medal with a score of 100.
Keely Smith and Andralynne Pittmann posted 105 scores to crack the top 10 for the Cardinals.
Individually, IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers paced the WIC clubhouse for the second consecutive season. The junior tallied an 88.
"Last year, I played good," she said. "But this year was rough for me. There was a lot of pressure. Doing it again this year is a big accomplishment."
Powers posted a 45 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine. Despite her strong showing, she feels she left some strokes on the course.
"My driving was pretty good, and my putting," she said. "Other than that, not a lot was good."
Audubon's Kali Irlmeier was third (97), Logan-Magnolia's Kali Collins finished fourth (97), and Riverside's Addison Brink was fifth (98).
IKM-Manning, Audubon and Riverside finished third, fourth and fifth in the team race. Check out the girls results here.
On the boys side, Treynor imposed their will on the way to an impressive title one year after falling nine strokes shy last year.
"I was pleased with how we played," said Coach Thad Nelson. "We've focused on avoiding big numbers, and we did a great job. I'm proud of their effort."
The Cardinals shot 309 as a team, putting five golfers in the top seven and all six in the top 11. Ethan Konz paced Treynor with a championship performance. The sophomore finished with a 70, seven strokes better than runner-up Max Nielsen (IKM-Manning).
"I'm happy that I won," Konz said. "I knew I had a chance coming in. My chipping around the greens was good, and I got up and down a lot. That was good."
"He's just an exceptional player," Nelson said. "We've talked about staying the course. He's as talented as anybody in the state over 18 holes."
Treynor's Ryan McIntyre was third (78), followed by teammate Ryan Konz in fourth (80). Alex Mass was fifth (81), and Gabe Travis finished seventh (82), while Aaron Ehmke finished 11th (85).
Audubon's Jay Remsburg collected a sixth-place medal (82) to highlight the Wheelers' runner-up day.
Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Underwood completed the top five.
Click here for boys results.
Check out the full interviews with Powers, Konz, Coach Wilkie and Coach Nelson below.