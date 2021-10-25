(Treynor) -- Treynor volleyball is one step closer to their 16th state tournament appearance. The Cardinals (28-7) beat Western Iowa Conference rival Missouri Valley (28-7) for a third time in four tries this season, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
In their final volleyball match on their home court, several Treynor seniors made lasting marks. Maddie Lewis slammed in 15 kills, Emma Flathers passed out 43 assists and had four blocks, Kailey Rochholz found 11 winners and Natalie Simpson posted seven kills and two blocks of her own.
“It was an amazing atmosphere,” Lewis told KMA Sports. “We’re super excited to see everybody come to Sioux City and root us on to victory.”
The No. 12 Cardinals will play at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School on Wednesday in a 2A regional final against No. 3 Western Christian — a straight set winner over Hinton. However, to get to their latest regional final, they had to fend off their hard-hitting WIC rival, and the last time the two teams played it was the Big Reds coming out with the win.
“We knew going into tonight it was going to be a dog fight,” Treynor coach Kara Huisman told KMA Sports. “I can’t tell you how proud of the girls I am. We battled every point and didn’t stop swinging.”
Treynor took the opening set, shaking off a 9-0 Missouri Valley run in the middle stages by posting an 8-0 streak to steal the frame.
“Every set is important,” Huisman added. “It was huge because it showed them we could go on runs like they can.”
Missouri Valley bounced back to win the second set, scoring seven of the first nine before avoiding another late-set Treynor run. The Big Reds broke away from a 22-all tie with three of the final four points.
Treynor had the quick answer with a 12-5 run to open the third before virtually trading points the rest of the way to take the 2-1 advantage. The fourth was much like the third with the Cardinals opening with a 10-5 lead and only extending it throughout the rest of the frame to finish the win.
“We knew we had to get the job done,” libero Delaney Simpson said. “That’s what this team did. We came together, worked hard in practice and we knew we could do this.”
“They didn’t really seem to adjust much,” Rochholz added in response to the familiarity among the two teams. “I felt like we could stick to what we had been doing, so it was pretty easy going into it and knowing what we can and can’t do.”
The next test for Treynor will hardly be easy as they try to match up with the premiere volleyball program in the state. Western Christian has 38 state tournament appearances and 17 state championships.
“I haven’t even looked at film yet,” Coach Huisman said. “They’re a perennial powerhouse and have big outside hitters that swing high and swing hard. We’re going to have to keep them out of system as much as possible.”
“We’re going to work hard in practice to see who we can shut down,” Lewis added. “Work on the left side, work in the middle and on the right side and see who can put the ball down.”
The Treynor/Western Christian regional final in Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 Wednesday evening at 7:00. View complete video interviews with Coach Huisman, Rochholz, Delaney Simpson and Lewis below.