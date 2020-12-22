(Underwood) -- The Treynor basketball teams both notched pivotal early-season Western Iowa Conference victories over Underwood Tuesday night on KMA 960.
Girls: Treynor 39 Underwood 36
Treynor's seventh consecutive win doubled as their sixth straight conference win in a 39-36 defeat of Underwood in a battle of state-ranked programs.
"That was quite a game," Coach Joe Chapman said. "It was a great matchup. We are a lot alike. They are a tough basketball team. I'm sure we will see them three times, probably, but I'm very happy with our girls. We are really, really excited for them coming into the break."
The 2A No. 10 and KMA 1A/2A No. 5 Cardinals relied on strong first and third frames to hold off the 2A No. 15 and KMA No. 3 Underwood.
"We just stayed motivated throughout the game and played tough," sophomore Clara Teigland said.
"We stayed together as a team and played really good," teammate Mandy Stogdill echoed.
The Cardinals raced to an early lead, taking a 15-5 lead into the second frame.
Underwood then found a rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Treynor 16-5 on their way to taking a 21-20 lead into the break.
"The first quarter was just like the second except we won the first and they won the second," Chapman said.
Treynor scored the first eight points of the second half and held Underwood scoreless for almost five minutes, ultimately taking a 35-28 lead into the fourth.
The final stanza was a low-scoring affair, featuring only 12 total points. However, Treynor continually kept Underwood at an arm's length away and held on for the victory.
"The one thing we have been focusing on is team chemistry," Stodgill said after the win. "That definitely helps on and off the court."
The Cardinals' team chemistry was evident Tuesday night with seven different players scoring at least two points, led by Teigland with 13 points.
"We helped each other get open and get open shots," she said. "That helped throughout the game."
"She can do a lot of things and we ask a lot of things of her," Chapman said. "She does a really good job of being coachable."
Stogdill contributed nine points while Emma Flathers added six.
Underwood was paced by nine points from Leah Hall and eight apiece from Aliyah Humphrey and Kendra Kuck.
However, Underwood's 36-point output was in large part due to another brilliant display of defense from Treynor, who has yet to allow more than 41 points in a game.
"We hang our hat on our defense," Chapman said. "That's always something that we want to improve on and adjust as we go."
With the loss, Underwood falls to 7-1 and 5-1 in WIC action. They will resume their season on January 4th against Thomas Jefferson.
Treynor now moves to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the WIC, where they have sole possession of first place. Their next game comes January 5th against Tri-Center on KMA 960.
The complete interviews with Teigland, Stogdill and Coach Chapman can be viewed below.
Boys: Treynor 67 Underwood 48
Treynor pulled away late for their ninth consecutive win over Underwood and their 32nd of the last 33 matchups dating back to the QuikStats era thanks to a phenomenal night from Tim Zimmerman.
"We had some guys step up," Coach Scott Rucker said. "Tim was obviously incredible at times on the offensive end."
Zimmerman splashed a game-high 27 points off six triples Tuesday night.
"After I hit that third three, I was feeling it," he said. "It felt like I got the keys to my dad's car."
Aside from his offensive prowess, Zimmerman stymied Timothy Conn -- Underwood's leading scorer coming into Tuesday, who failed to score.
"He really guarded and took their leading scorer out of the game," Rucker said. "We actually switched our matchups before the game, which probably wasn't very smart to do. Defensively, he really stepped up and gave us another dimension."
Senior Blake Sadr did the dirty work for Treynor's offense. The North Dakota State commit scored 13 points and muscled his way to 10 rebounds.
"I was just getting offensive rebounds and putting them back up," he said.
"Blake's size kinda wore them down," Coach Rucker said. "I thought he was really a big difference in the game. He gives us a dimension that we really haven't had."
The first quarter featured 29 total points with Treynor holding a 17-12 lead. The Cardinals kept the lead around seven points through the bulk of the second quarter, but Underwood managed to whittle the margin to 32-27 in the final minute of the half.
However, that was short-lived, as Noah James buried a deep three-pointer at the horn to send Treynor into the locker room with a 35-27 lead.
Underwood pieced together a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 38-34 midway through the third, but Treynor responded with a 12-7 spurt to end the frame, taking a 50-41 lead into the fourth, where they outscored Underwood 17-7 to pull away for the win.
James scored 10 points and corralled nine rebounds while Sid Schaaf added nine and Thomas Schwartz posted six.
Underwood was led in the loss by 16 points from Brayden Wollan. Coby Fink also notched 14 points and eight boards for the Eagles, who drop to 4-1 overall and in the WIC.
Treynor's victory pushes the 2A No. 8 Cardinals to 6-1 on the year and 5-1 in the WIC.
The 2020-21 version of the Cardinals are by no means a resemblance of last year's state semifinalist squad, but they've found a way to win some tough games and are hoping to build off their first-half success when they return to action January 5th at Tri-Center.
"We think we can play better basketball," Coach Rucker said. "We haven't clicked on all cylinders. Like I said in the locker room, we've followed this stuff before. Sometimes, you just have to get to Christmas. We are excited to get some practice time. I'm excited to see what kind of fight this team has. I think we have a lot of potential, but we are not there yet."
The complete interviews with Sadr, Zimmerman and Coach Rucker can be viewed below.