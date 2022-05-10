(KMAland) -- Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood all claimed junior high state championships this past weekend in central Iowa.
The Tri-Center 7th grade girls, Treynor 8th grade girls and Underwood 8th grade boys all won championships. Here’s a look at each of the divisions.
7th Grade Girls
The Trojans were dominant in the small class division, finishing with 126 points. Boyer Valley was third with 33, and Wayne and Riverside tied for seventh with 26.
Zohie Payne won a pair of state titles in the 100 hurdles (18.02) and 200 hurdles (31.53) to lead Tri-Center. Tess Casey also picked up two championships in the 400 (1:02.11) and long jump (15-09.50).
Both Payne and Tess Casey were on the 4x400 champion (4:40.18) and were joined by Sydney McDonald and Jozie Payne. Casey was also second in the 800 (2:35.15), and Jozie Payne finished second behind Casey in the long jump (15-04.00). Sophia Hazen, Kacee Arnold, Kara Wingert and Jozie Payne ran to a second-place finish in the 4x200 (2:08.12).
Also, Riverside’s Sophia Fenner and Jaycee Perkins went 1-2 in the shot put with tosses of 27-01.00 and 25-07.00, respectively.
Boyer Valley’s Morgan Hast won a pair of championships, too, in the 100 (14.35) and high jump (4-10), and Wayne’s Ella Whitney took the 200 (29.32).
8th Grade Girls
Treynor claimed the championship with 54 points, finishing four points clear of Woodward-Granger. Fremont-Mills tied for eighth with 23, and Riverside was 10th with 22.
The Cardinals won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.53) with the team of Elyse Winchell, Zoey Zadalis, Channing Reed and Nora Konz, and Delaney Mathews claimed the shot put title (30-11.00). Treynor continued to stack points with runner-up finishes from Nora Konz in the 100 hurdles (17.40) and from their 4x200 (1:58.35) and 4x400 (4:35.38) teams. Kenner Eblen, Winchell, Reed and Elizabeth Kinsella were on the 4x2 while Kinsella, Zadalis, Fuschia Johnson and Konz ran for the 4x4.
Elsewhere, Aubree Shields of Mount Ayr won the high jump title (5-03.00), and Central Decatur’s Breegan Lindsey was a winner in the 200 hurdles (31.18).
8th Grade Boys
Underwood put up 56 points and led a quintet of KMAland teams in the top five. Treynor was second with 44, Woodbine had 43 in third, Riverside finished with 41 in fourth and Mount Ayr posted 32 in fifth. CAM scored 22 in seventh, and IKM-Manning tied for eighth with 20.
The Eagles got championships from Landon Morales-Foote in both the 200 (25.26) and the long jump (18-04.00). Morales-Foote also took third in the 100 (12.75). Ryker Adair added a pair of third-place finishes for Underwood in the 200 hurdles (28.84) and the shot put (43-03.75), and the Eagles were third in the shuttle hurdle (1:08.26) with Adair, Nolan Baker, Tayden Hull and Avery Vacek.
Woodbine claimed the sprint medley relay championship (1:48.11) with the team of Brenner Sullivan, Brenden Wagner, Dillon Reed and Brody Pryor. Jax Pryor also won the discus (152-11) for the Tigers.
Riverside’s 4x200 team (1:42.88) of Jaxon Gordon, Landyn Schoenrock, Emery Evans and Aaron Smith-Haven ran to a state title. Gordon also picked up wins in the 100 hurdles (14.70) and the 200 hurdles (27.89).
Mount Ayr’s 4x400 meter relay (3:49.76) was a champion with the team of Tegan Hill, Tate Dugan, Dyson Thompson and Jackson Ruggles, and CAM’s Collin Bower took the 400 (55.23).
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cal Heydon won the shot put (49-03.50).
Other Divisions
Bedford’s Eli Johnson was a four-time winner in the wheelchair division, taking the 100 (21.77), 200 (39.89), 800 (2:31.59) and shot put (16-07.25).
In 7th grade boys, Treynor’s Mavverick Kalb won the discus (112-05), Caden Oswald of Coon Rapids-Bayard took the high jump (5-06.00) and Dyson Thompson of Mount Ayr won the long jump (17-08.25).
Check out the complete results from the junior high state meets linked here (girls) and here (boys).
KMA Sports does not actively seek junior high or other youth sports stories. However, we are always willing to report on positive happenings in the area or for area schools. Submit a youth sports story by emailing sports@kmaland.com.