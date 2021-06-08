(Des Moines) -- The first minute of Treynor's first-ever trip to the Girls State Soccer Tournament could not have gone much better. Unfortunately, the next 79 resulted in a 5-2 loss to Gilbert in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
"Hats off to Gilbert," Coach Shane Jacobsen said. "They're a heckuva team and well-coached. I think it was a little closer than the score. We gave it everything we had. I'm proud of those girls."
Iowa commit Alyssa Kellar scored the first state-tournament goal in school history for the Cardinals within the first minute. However, quickly countered with a goal of their own, creating a 1-1 tie in the first two minutes.
"I knew one goal would not decide the game," Coach Jacobsen said.
Gilbert added another goal in the 17th minute to take a 2-1 lead, which was the score heading into the half.
The Tigers opened the second half with a quick goal, bringing their lead to 3-1 with 34 minutes left.
Treynor got one back with Kellar's second goal of the day, this time on an assist from Clara Teigland with 14 minutes left. Teigland had a shot to tie it with just under 12 minutes remaining, but the shot caromed wide. Gilbert countered with the dagger to make it 4-2 and added one more for good measure, ending Treynor's first-ever trip to Des Moines.
"Our offense was quite as fluid today," Jacobsen said.
Defensively, Gilbert's strategy relied on containing Teigland -- who entered Tuesday's bout with 37 goals, the second-most in Class 1A. The strategy worked, as Teigland was uncomfortable offensively in the early stages.
"We were really focused on a lot of through balls," Jacobsen said. "They had our number on that. We needed to play a little differently and couldn't put it together."
The loss ends Treynor season at 17-2 and concludes the career of many contributors such as goalie Callie Copperstone, Kellar, Malloy Helvie, Evyn Eblen, Rachael Phelps and Emma Ehmke.
"They've meant everything," an emotional Coach Jacobsen said about his six seniors.
For the first time in school history, Treynor's season concluded at the state tournament. It's a season they won't soon forget, but hope to soon replicate.
"We broke that barrier and got to state," Jacobsen said. "Hopefully, the program can keep growing from here. I think this will make us more hungry. I hope we will be back, and I would bet we will."
Click below to view the full interview with Coach Jacobsen.