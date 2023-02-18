(Treynor) -- The district finals await the Treynor boys basketball team as they jumped out early and never looked back in a strong showing against Clarinda Friday night.
The Cardinals (16-6) knocked in eight three-pointers and held Clarinda (12-11) to two single-digit quarters en route to a 70-43 win.
"I thought we played a really solid game," said Treynor Head Coach Scott Rucker. "Defensively, outside of maybe the start of the game and second half we were very good and did what we wanted to. Offensively, when we didn't settle and really pressured the rim, I thought we were pretty good there too."
Treynor would have three players reach double digits on the night, but leading the way was Jace Tams, who racked up 16 points on the night, including three shots from three-point range.
"I started reading my screens more, we've been emphasizing that a lot more in practice," said Tams. "Teammates have gotten me on my open shots and I just got rid of them and put them down."
Additionally, Ethan Konz tallied 14 points, including three trey balls, while Karson Elwood canned a three-pointer on his way to 13 points. But, opening up those shots was the big man Ethan Dickerson down low, who still mustered nine points on the night.
"To have that post threat inside there makes our looks a little bit easier," said Rucker. "Konz and Jace are a really strong one-two punch and we feel good about them shooting the ball, especially from behind the arc. Karson has really worked hard after practice to improve his shooting and it's showing how."
"We just like to do our roles so we're going to fill in when we need points," said Elwood. "When we need to get the rim, we'll get to the rim, get down hill, and get to the bucket."
Meanwhile, the Cardinals' defense was locked down through the majority of the first quarter, building a 17-7 lead after one.
"When we can get to the help side early and get flying around a little bit, that's when we're at our best," said Rucker.
As the game continued, points continued to come down for Treynor as they posted a 10-4 run to begin the second quarter and got up by as much as 20. While the defense gave up 13, Treynor still went into the locker rooms with a 36-20 lead.
Defense remained essential for Treynor as they would hold Clarinda to another single-digit quarter in the third and used a 9-1 run to end the quarter with a 51-29 lead.
"We focus on SDQs, or single-digit quarters, and holding them to low points," said Elwood. "When we're working together, our defense is able to stop about any team."
"I thought we were pretty consistent the whole time," said Rucker. "Sometimes Clarinda was going to make some shots and sometimes they're not, but if we're consistent defensively, a run can come at some point."
Early fourth-quarter free throws from Tams and Elwood allowed the Cardinals to cruise through the fourth quarter to a dominant victory. Alan Young also chipped in with 7 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Creighton Tuzzio paced Clarinda with 14 points, and Taydn Brown chipped in with 10.
Treynor now advances to a district final, where they will take on a familiar foe and attempt to beat Underwood for the third time this season.
"It's going to be a heck of a game, and we've played two very good games against them," said Rucker. "We're excited to play a conference school and see what we can do on that third meeting. By no means do we think it's going to be anything but a dogfight."
Treynor and Underwood will face off in the Class 2A District 7 Finals Monday at 7 P.M. at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln high school. You can check out the full video interviews with Tams, Elwood, and Rucker below: