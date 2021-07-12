Treynor vs. Red Oak Baseball

(Treynor) — The Treynor baseball team started fast and held on for a district-opening win Monday night over Red Oak.

The Cardinals (14-11) two runs each in the first, second and fourth innings and got a stellar start from freshman Charlie Schrage to move into a district semifinal.

“I thought the guys played a complete game,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Wallace. “The last couple nights, we’ve had some good practices and put a lot of emphasis on getting back to the basics — ground balls and situational hitting. They executed very good tonight. Charlie came out and threw a heck of a game for us.”

Schrage worked around a double in the first inning to sit the Tigers down, before his offense went right to work. Mason Yochum led off with a single, Brock Wallace was hit by a pitch and Jaxon Schumacher roped a double into left field to open up a 2-0 lead.

Following a 1-2-3 top of the second, the Cardinals struck for two more runs. Brock Poland drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a ground out. Wallace was hit by another pitch and Schumacher sent a his second two-RBI double into the outfield to push the lead to 4-0.

In the fourth, the Cardinals tacked on two more runs. Yochum started with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Schumacher hit a triple —his third safety of the game — and scored on an RBI groundout by Kaden Snyder.

Red Oak would get on the board in the top of the seventh, when Adam Baier took third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.

Schrage kept the Tigers off-balance all night, allowing six hits and no earned runs, while striking out five.

“It was a team effort,” said Schrage. “We all did our jobs. Everyone contributed and we made it happen. Everything was working. The curveball was getting down in the zone and the change-up was low in the zone and hard to hit. It was a hell of an effort from Jaxon (Schumacher) as well. He was framing everything well.”

Schumacher paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and a run scored. Yochum and Wallace both scored twice.

Treynor advances to a district semifinal Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Clarinda at Underwood on KMA-FM 99.1.

After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schrage, Schumacher and Wallace in a video interview you can view below.

Chase Roeder led the Red Oak offense with three hits, including a double. Dawson Bond took the loss on the mound, surrendering six earned runs on six hits. He struck out four.

