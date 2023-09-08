(Treynor) -- The Treynor football team used a solid two-minute offense to come back and win in overtime against Clarinda Friday night.
After being down by 14 with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter, the Treynor Cardinals (3-0) put together two scoring drives to tie the game up at 28-28 before forcing a Clarinda (2-1) turnover on downs in overtime and securing the winning touchdown run for a 34-28 victory.
"I think this sums up what we're about--it's belief and believing and trusting in each other," Treynor Head Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports. "It's a great win, and we needed this tonight--we needed a physical matchup, and we needed to deal with some adversity."
Both offenses struck on the opening possession of the ball game as Clarinda capped off a six-play, 82-yard drive with a Dominick Polsley rushing score that was set up by a nearly 70-yard dash from Noah Harris, before Ben Casey hooked up with Jace Tams on a 13-yard touchdown score--ending a six-play, 66-yard drive.
The rest of the first half would go scoreless until, with 3 seconds remaining in the half, Harris hooked up with Andrew Jones in the back of the end zone to make it 14-7 after being forced to punt three straight drives. Additionally, Treynor's offense had a promising drive going deep into Clarinda's territory before a fumble and interceptions on the next two ensuing drives before halftime.
"We told the guys that (Clarinda) could come out and punch us in the mouth early, and they did," said Casey. "So, our message was how were we going to respond to it."
Respond, the Cardinals did as they opened the second half with a six-play, 66-yard touchdown drive after Casey found Karson Elwood on an 18-yard pass for the score to even the game at 14-14.
However, Clarinda's offense, which ultimately rushed for over 300 yards on the night, continued to push the envelope, as after they responded to Treynor's score with a 6-play, 65-yard drive of their own capped off by a Harris rushing touchdown to take a 22-14 lead into the final quarter, the Cardinals took a 28-14 lead with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter after Poslsley punched it in to complete a 94-yard drive.
Then, Treynor managed to piece together two drives late in the fourth quarter as Casey would find Tams in the back of the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown before connecting with Elwood on a 10-yard score to tie it at 28-28 with 15 seconds left in regulation.
"We work those two-minute drills all the time," said Elwood. "So we know to get out of bounds, get good field position, and get up to the ball--we executed perfectly."
"They started to move some guys a little bit and we flipped the formation on them and it changed how the coverage was going to look for us," said Casey. "When it doubt, we've got Karson Elwood and Jace Tams out wide and Caleb Cooper running up the middle. Our offensive line the last couple drives was awesome and you could see they still had gas in the tank."
However, Treynor's defense also clutched up at the end of the game, forcing a turnover on downs and three-and-out on Clarinda's final two offensive drives of regulation and another turnover on downs in overtime.
"It took some game speed adjustments and once the kids started to get the pace and things figured out, we settled down a little bit," said Casey. "We wanted to prove our defense was legit."
"I was just on top of the world," said junior defensive end Zack Robbins. "I couldn't feel any better in the moment because it was incredible--our defense came through right when we needed it."
Then, after stopping Clarinda on the opening overtime attempt, senior Nolan Waterman ran it in from four yards out to give Treynor the 34-28 win.
"To have a kid like Nolan Waterman, who committed himself for four years in the weight room and grinding to get his shot, for him to score the game-winning touchdown is a pretty sweet feeling," said Casey.
Ben Casey finished the night completing 20 of his 29 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, overcoming three early interceptions to lead his team on two late-game, high-pressure drives.
"(Ben) is the calm, cool, and collected one and that benefited him there to stay calm along with rehearsing those situations in practice all the time and trusting his guys," said Coach Casey.
"It was just trusting my o-line and my (receivers)," said Ben Casey. "We just kept rolling, doing everything correctly, and doing our jobs."
Meanwhile, Elwood finished with 11 catches, 103 yards, and two touchdowns, while Tams hauled in three balls for 76 yards and two scores.
"They knew their role and they stepped up and did it--Karson, Jace, Caleb, Brady Phelps had a couple catches for us and Peter Young," said Casey. "All those guys really stepped up and did a wonderful job."
The Treynor defense also racked up seven tackles for loss and a sack from five different by the time all was said and done, including Robbins leading with two tackles for loss. Pacing Clarinda's ground game was Harris with 197 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while also throwing for 53 yards and a score. Polsley also finished with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
After the win, Treynor turns to their homecoming matchup with Red Oak next Friday.
"We're going to savor this and enjoy it for the next 48 hours," said Casey. "But, (Red Oak) is big, tough, and physical, and we've got to get ready for that."
Clarinda now heads into another tough matchup at home against Van Meter (3-0). You can check out the full interviews with Ben Casey, Robbins, Elwood, and Coach Jeff Casey below: